Brandspark And Newsweek Announce 2025 Best New Product Award Winner: Premom’S Premium Prenatal Multivitamin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For Superior Formula, Trusted Quality, and Whole Health Impact

Darien, Illinois, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fertility and pregnancy support pioneer, Premom, is proud to announce that its Premium Prenatal Multivitamin has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Best New Product Award as part of the 17th annual Best New Product Awards (BNPA). The award, based on the opinions of more than 10,000 American consumers, spotlights Premom's prenatal as a category standout for its innovation, quality, and real-world results.

A Doctor-Innovated Formula

Formulated by Premom's Senior Medical Advisor, women's health and nutritional biochemistry expert Dr. Patricia Haebe, the Premium Prenatal Multivitamin meets the diverse needs of women trying to conceive, supporting pregnancy, or navigating postpartum. The formula offers:



27 key nutrients thoughtfully balanced to nourish both mom and baby*

275mg of choline as VitacholineTM to promote healthy brain development and support neural tube formation*

Methylated folate as Quatrefolic® - ideal for women with genetic variations (such as MTHFR) that affect folic acid metabolism, helping reduce the risk of neural tube defects*

Gentle iron bisglycinate as Ferrochel® to conservatively meet the demands of pregnancy.*

Refreshing lemon scent for a pleasant daily experience. Convenient 2-capsule per day serving size.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Ferrochel® and VitaCholineTM are trademarks of Balchem Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Quatrefolic® is a Registered Trademark of Gnosis S.p.A.

Premom's Prenatal is third-party tested for purity, potency, and quality, providing transparency and trust. It is proudly manufactured in the USA with globally sourced ingredients in an NSF-certified facility to meet the highest manufacturing and safety standards.

High-Quality and Mission-Driven

"We set out to create a high-quality, doctor-formulated prenatal that women could trust," said Dr. Patricia Haebe,“We intentionally designed a diverse nutrient profile, because we believe that every woman deserves the best during this transformative time.”



About Premom

Premom empowers women with thoughtfully developed tools and technology. Recognized as a health technology pioneer, the company provides trusted, high-quality products and support throughout the reproductive journey.



All of Premom's supplements are thoughtfully innovated by leading experts, manufactured in the USA with the finest globally sourced ingredients, and are 3rd third-party tested in ISO 17025 accredited labs. Premom's highly-rated fertility app and other health products bridge science, care, and accessibility to provide the tools and confidence each woman needs for her unique journey.



In addition to the Premium Prenatal Multivitamin, Premom offers a Prenatal Probiotic, Prenatal DHA Fish Oil, and Inositol Plus, formulated for women with irregular cycles and those experiencing PCOS symptoms. Additionally, the introduction of Sperm Fortify, Premom's first men's health product, is designed to support healthy sperm production. All products are available for purchase at premom.com and Amazon.

For more information on Premom, please visit .

About Easy Healthcare

Easy Healthcare Corporation is a leading digital health company dedicated to making health management simple, accessible, and effective. Through its trusted Easy@Home brand, the company offers a wide range of at-home diagnostic products, including ovulation and pregnancy tests, which are seamlessly integrated with its flagship app, Premom Ovulation Tracker. Together, Easy Healthcare's hardware and software solutions empower millions of users worldwide with data-driven insights for fertility tracking, cycle prediction, and reproductive wellness. With a commitment to innovation and user-centric design, Easy Healthcare continues to redefine the landscape of personal health management.

About the Best New Product Awards

Now in its 17th year, the Best New Product Awards are America's leading consumer-voted awards for product excellence. Conducted by BrandSpark International in partnership with Newsweek, the awards recognize products that deliver superior innovation, quality, and value as chosen by real shoppers.

Attachment

Premom Prenatal Multivitamin

CONTACT: Michele Siamis Easy Healthcare Corporation (855) 822-6999 ...