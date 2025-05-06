NORBIT ASA – Minutes From NORBIT ASA's Annual General Meeting 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trondheim, 6 May 2025: The annual general meeting of NORBIT ASA was held today, 6 May 2025.

All proposals on the agenda were approved by the general meeting, including the board's proposed dividend distribution of NOK 3.00 per share. The dividend will be paid on or about 16 May 2025 to the shareholders of NORBIT ASA as of 6 May 2025. The shares will trade exclusive the right to receive dividend from and including 7 May 2025.

The deputy chair of the board, Bente Avnung Landsnes, director Trond Tuvstein and deputy director Tom Solberg were elected for terms which expire this year. Bente Avnung Landsnes and Trond Tuvstein were re-elected in their positions for a period of two years, while Tom Solberg was elected as deputy director to the board for a period of one year.

Following these elections, the board has the following composition:

Finn Haugan (Chair)

Bente Avnung Landsnes (Deputy Chair, elected until 2027)

Trond Tuvstein (director, elected until 2027)

Christina Hallin (director)

Håkon Kavli (director)

Tom Solberg (deputy director, elected until 2026)

The minutes from the meeting are attached to this announcement.

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 600 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

