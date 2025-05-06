Drs. Daniel And Richelle Knowles Named Chiropractors Of The Year At Sherman College Lyceum
Both alumni of Sherman College (Daniel '96, Richelle '99), the Knowles have been tireless advocates for principled chiropractic care, education, and service globally. Their leadership through the Mile High Chiropractic Movement , Lifetime Wellness Practice , and Network Wellness Center has inspired countless chiropractors to elevate their purpose and service.
"The future of chiropractic depends on clarity of purpose, congruency in service, and the courage to rise," said Dr. Daniel Knowles upon receiving the award.
This recognition marks a significant milestone personally, and for the global chiropractic community they continue to lead.
