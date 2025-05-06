Priti Adani Awarded 2Nd Doctorate For 'Exceptional Contributions To Social Service'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Dr Priti G. Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, has been awarded a second doctorate for exceptional contributions to social service, the organisation said on Tuesday.

She was conferred the prestigious Doctor of Science (DSc) Honoris Causa by Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education & Research (DMIHER) (Deemed to be University) in Maharashtra's Wardha, the Foundation said.

"Heartiest congrats to our Chairperson Priti Adani on being awarded her second doctorate for her exceptional contributions to social service," the Foundation said in a post on social media platform X.

Dr Priti Adani is the Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, one of India's largest and most well-known organisations in the non-profit social sector. The Adani Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the Adani Group of companies.

Earlier in February 2020, she was awarded an honorary doctorate by Gujarat Law Society University, Ahmedabad, in recognition of her exceptional contributions to social welfare.

Calling it a "well-deserved recognition", the Foundation said that she has transformed several lives in the country with her social work.

"Dr Adani has been a beacon of compassion, integrity, and service. Her commitment to social development has transformed countless lives through initiatives in education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, climate action and community development," the Foundation said, in a statement shared on social media.

"This honour is a testament to her unwavering dedication and incredible social contributions exemplified by the Adani Foundation," it said.

The Foundation said her social work is "truly inspiring" and that Priti Adani has touched more than "9.1 million lives across 6,769 villages in 21 states" with her work.

"We, the 800+ strong Adani Foundation parivar, are immensely proud of Dr Adani's achievements and inspired by her vision. Here's to many more milestones and continued success in making the world a better place," the statement said.