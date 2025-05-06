National Bank Of Fujairah Hosts Knowledge-Sharing Event Focused On The Sustainability Of International Markets

Business leaders and industry experts give insights to help NBF's customers sustainably meet global energy requirements





Dubai –May 2025 - National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has hosted the latest in its successful series of knowledge-sharing events on the strategic importance of sustainable frameworks. The event, attended by more than 100 delegates from diverse industries – including both NBF and non-NBF clients – shared strategies and tools to shape the future of business and sustainability in the UAE. Under the theme“Global Forces Shaping the Sustainability of International Markets in 2025,” the event delved into the challenges and opportunities posed by rapid population growth and the surging demand for energy, which is expected to rise by 70% in 2035. In this context, the UAE has emerged as a leader, recognising the critical need for a diversified and sustainable approach to meet the world's growing energy requirements. The discussion highlighted the UAE's commitment to pioneering solutions that balance innovation, environmental stewardship, and energy security in the face of global pressures. NBF brought together expert speakers and industry leaders to discuss the impact of energy on various industries, the importance of sustainability, turning ideas into action, opportunities in technological adaptation, and how to stay ahead of emerging trends. Keith Bradley, Managing Partner at Living Business, gave an engaging presentation focused on sustainability in businesses and turning ideas into action. In informative panels, Sean Evers, Managing Partner at Gulf Intelligence, James McCallum, CEO & Chairman at Xergy Group and Professor of Energy at Strathclyde University, Niamh McBurney Associate Director at Control Risks, and Robin Mills, Chief Executive Officer at Qamar Energy, discussed the global macroeconomic outlook after three months of the New Trump Administration. In addition, Ashish, Executive for Business Development Strategic Marketing and Communications at NBF, Vimbai Samantha Gwaze, Sustainability Specialist at Monjasa, Dr. Ankur Dana, CEO at Dana Steel Industry LLC, Simon King, Senior HSEQ Manager at Stanford Marine, and Dharmendra Gupta, Financial Controller at Petrochem Middle East FZE explored case studies in the living business programme. The event is part of NBF's ongoing knowledge-sharing series, which has recently covered harnessing AI, ESG implementation and investment management. The series will continue throughout 2025, offering valuable insights to help NBF customers navigate evolving business trends. About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC: Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari'ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals. NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.