Etihadwe Appoints First Chief People Officer (CPO)

Etihad Water and Electricity EtihadWE has announced the appointment of Shaikha Murad AlBlooshi as Chief People Officer CPO. This appointment comes as part of the company's ongoing efforts to evolve its leadership structure in line with its refreshed corporate identity and updated strategic vision, which focuses on fostering innovation, improving organisational performance, and positioning human capital as a cornerstone of sustainable growth and long-term competitiveness.

It also reflects EtihadWE's continued commitment to empowering national talent and cultivating a dynamic, future-oriented workplace capable of translating strategic plans into tangible outcomes. Emiratis currently constitute approximately 80% of the company's workforce, with nearly 70% representation in leadership positions. Women make up 56% of total staff, including 28% in specialised technical roles.

Commenting on the appointment, Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity, stated:“This appointment reflects our strategic focus on developing human capital, enhancing our corporate culture, and reinforcing our innovation efforts. It represents a pivotal step in advancing national capabilities, fostering an engaging work environment, and ensuring workforce readiness-ultimately contributing to the quality of services we deliver to the community and enabling long-term professional growth to meet future challenges.”

AlBlooshi brings over 20 years of professional and leadership experience in the UAE's utilities and services sectors, with an extensive background in general management and financial leadership. Since joining EtihadWE, she has held several senior roles, including Director of Finance, Executive Director of Shared Services, and Senior Vice President – Human Capital and Administration. She is known for a leadership style rooted in empowerment and operational excellence, aligned with the company's vision for sustainable development and institutional distinction.

This appointment is part of a broader series of executive-level updates across EtihadWE's leadership team, which also includes the positions of Chief Operations Officer (COO), Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer CSTO, Chief Financial Officer CFO, and Chief Commercial Officer CCO.