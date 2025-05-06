Authmind Secures Strategic Investment From F5 Amid Rising Demand For Identity Observability And Protection Across Human, Non-Human, And Agentic AI

Investment underscores the critical importance of identity observability and protection in identity-related activities across multi-cloud and on-premises environments

BETHESDA, Md., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AuthMind Inc. , a leader in identity protection, today announced a strategic investment from F5, the global leader in delivering and securing every app and API. The investment, part of AuthMind's recently announced $19.3 million seed funding round , underscores the innovative value AuthMind brings to network, infrastructure, and identity protection.

Enterprises today operate in increasingly complex IT environments with fragmented infrastructure across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS. This complexity, compounded by the emergence of non-human identities, results in sophisticated, identity-focused attacks that leverage the visibility gaps traditional security tools struggle to cover.

AuthMind meets this need with an observability-driven Identity Protection Platform that continuously monitors all identities and access paths across these environments, enabling identity security posture management and detection of identity threats.

"AuthMind is uniquely positioned to deliver critical insights into identity-related activities across the entire infrastructure - a capability essential to securing today's organizations," said John Maddison, Chief Product Marketing and Technology Alliances Officer at F5. "This investment reflects our confidence in AuthMind's innovative approach to integrating identity context with network activity to enable organizations to be more precise in identifying and remediating threats in complex hybrid multicloud environments."

"F5's investment in our observability-driven approach to identity protection underscores the innovation at the heart of our mission," said Shlomi Yanai, CEO of AuthMind. "Their funding further validates our vision and will accelerate the evolution of the AuthMind Platform to meet the growing demand for securing the network and identity infrastructure more effectively."

About AuthMind

AuthMind is pioneering observability-driven identity protection with a holistic platform that arms identity and cybersecurity teams with end-to-end, real-time identity security posture management and threat detection. Through unmatched visibility into the activities of identities-human, non-human, and agentic AI-spanning multi-cloud, hybrid, SaaS, and on-premises environments, the AuthMind Identity Protection Platform is the only solution that provides full identity and access context for fast remediation of identity threats and posture issues. Named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity-First Security, AuthMind is based in Bethesda, Maryland, with R&D operations in Pune, India. Visit .

