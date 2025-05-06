123Invent Inventor Develops Decorative Outlet Structure (CTK-1710)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an attractive way to hide cords and plugs at the wall outlet," said an inventor, from El Reno, Okla., "so I invented the DECORATIVE OUTLET STRUCTURE. My design offers a unique alternative to traditional products that simply cover cords across the floor and baseboards."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to cover and conceal electrical cords, plugs, and outlets. In doing so, it helps deter pets and small children from accessing the cords, plugs, and outlets. As a result, it increases safety. It also offers a decorative appearance. The invention features a simple and attractive design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for households.

The DECORATIVE OUTLET STRUCTURE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Jimmie Case at 405-820-3427 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

