Akumin Appoints Chief Medical Officer

"Joining Akumin as Chief Medical Officer is both an honor and a responsibility," said Dr. Siddiqui. "As a national leader in medical imaging and oncology services, Akumin is uniquely positioned to tackle pressing healthcare challenges by enhancing service delivery and driving innovation across its highly differentiated platform. With this nationwide imaging-and-oncology network, we can raise the bar for quality, precision, and equitable access in patient care. My priority is to translate clinical insight into operational excellence, so every patient, physician, and partner experiences the very best Akumin has to offer."

Dr. Siddiqui brings a unique blend of clinical expertise and operational insight to this role. He received his Doctor of Medicine (MD) from Case Western Reserve University and completed his residency in Radiology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. In addition, he holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Prior to joining Akumin, Dr. Siddiqui served as Chair of Radiology at Duly Health and Care, a large multispecialty practice in the Chicago area.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Siddiqui to Akumin," said Henry Howe, Akumin CEO. "His distinguished track record of clinical excellence, operational expertise, and strategic leadership will be instrumental as we continue to advance our mission of delivering high-quality, patient-centered care."

About Akumin

Akumin is the leader in advanced imaging and radiation oncology in the U.S. Akumin fixed radiology and mobile imaging sites handle the largest MRI and PET-CT volumes in the country of any healthcare provider. Akumin partners with over 1,000 healthcare providers and physician groups across the U.S., including 23 of the top 30 health systems. By combining informatics and clinical and operational expertise with the latest advances in technology, Akumin is able to effectively execute its mission to enable hospitals to broaden patient access, improve care standards, and keep pace with the ever-changing healthcare landscape. Through innovation and collaboration, Akumin is pioneering the future of patient-centered care. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

R. Jeffrey White

[email protected]

1-866-640-5222

SOURCE Akumin Inc.