Crunchy Data Validates Postgres For Red Hat Openshift Virtualization Workloads

Announcing validation for Crunchy Postgres on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization.

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data , the leading provider of trusted open source Postgres technology and products, today announces an expanded collaboration with Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, to provide enhanced support for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. With this validation, customers can more rapidly deploy highly efficient and production-ready Postgres infrastructure in their Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization environments with Crunchy Postgres .

This validation gives Red Hat customers the benefit of deploying production-ready Postgres for applications, enterprise data, and AI workloads with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization-based virtual machines. Crunchy Postgres and the validation for virtualization workloads facilitates the migration of existing VM infrastructure with the simplicity and speed of Red Hat's industry leading hybrid cloud application platform.

Crunchy Postgres provides organizations of all sizes with production-ready and scalable Postgres for the open, hybrid cloud. Crunchy Postgres comes equipped with automated deployment, backups, disaster recovery, high availability, connection scaling, performance optimizations, and monitoring.

Today's announcement is an extension of the long-standing collaboration between Crunchy Data and Red Hat, which includes Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes as a certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator, and Common Criteria Certification of Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, Crunchy Data's trusted open source Postgres distribution, on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Through a shared commitment to open source software and supporting customers in secure deployment of data workloads, Red Hat and Crunchy Data will continue to deliver superior open source data management on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization.

"We are pleased to recognize Crunchy Data as a validated solution for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, bringing their trusted Postgres capabilities to Red Hat OpenShift customers," said Sachin Mullick, Director, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, Red Hat. "Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization offers organizations a streamlined path to infrastructure modernization with a unified hybrid cloud platform to help them build and deploy applications at scale. With validated support from partners like Crunchy Data, those customers can benefit from trusted open source data management natively on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization."

"Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization helps ease the enterprise migration path with lift and shift from existing VM infrastructure to hybrid and cloud environments. Crunchy Data is proud to continue their longstanding collaboration to provide enterprises with leading Postgres management technology, helping their customers find project success faster," said Craig Kerstiens, Chief Product Officer at Crunchy Data.

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data allows companies to build with confidence as the leading provider of trusted open source Postgres and enterprise software. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced and true open source RDBMS on the market. The company also offers Crunchy Bridge , a fully managed cloud Postgres service available on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. Learn more at .

