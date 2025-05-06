Auto Financial Group Announces Q1 2025 Results

HOUSTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Financial Group (AFG), one of the nation's leading sources of residual based financing and vehicle remarketing for financial institutions, announced results for Q1 2025 today.

In the first quarter of 2025, AFG signed five new credit unions to its Walk-Away Balloon Lending Program, including: 3Hill Credit Union, Champion Credit Union, Inc., and Publix Employees Federal Credit Union. The five credit unions represent combined assets of nearly $4 billion and a reach increase of more than 4 million consumers across eleven states.

"At PEFCU, we are committed to finding proactive solutions that meet the evolving needs of our members," said Steve Vandergriff, VP of Lending at Publix Employees Federal Credit Union. "In today's challenging auto market-with rising interest rates, inflated loan-to-values, and ongoing volatility-we saw the need to offer even greater flexibility in our financing options. We're excited to partner with AFG to expand our ability to help members secure the vehicles they want and need, while keeping their payments affordable."

"According to Experian, the average monthly payment for a new vehicle reached $738 in Q1 2025-putting significant pressure on household budgets," said Richard Epley, CEO of AFG. "With continued high interest rates and prolonged vehicle price inflation, more credit unions are turning to AFG's residual based financing solution to provide members with lower monthly payments and greater flexibility at loan maturity. We're proud to partner with these five new credit unions as they look for practical ways to meet their members' evolving vehicle financing needs."

Auto Financial Group (AFG), a Houston-based company, provides an online, residual based, walk-away vehicle financing product called AFG Balloon Lending, as well as vehicle leasing and vehicle remarketing to financial institutions across North America.

AFG's residual based financing solutions provide the advantages of lower payments, flexible terms, in the case of the balloon loan, actual ownership of the vehicle and several end-of-term options, including the option to surrender the vehicle and walk away in lieu of paying the final loan payment. The financial institution receives higher loan yields, a competitive residual based financing alternative, and AFG manages the entire end-of-term process.

The AFG Remarketing program is a proven solution for financial institutions that offers the greatest financial return to their clients by matching assets to the selling network with the greatest number of buyers.

