Heaven Hill Distillery® Announces Release Of 2025 Heaven Hill Grain To Glass Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey And Launches Family Farms Firsttm Initiative

Through the Family Farms First Initiative, Heaven Hill Grain to Glass is committing up to $300,000 through 2028 to support family farms in times of need.

BARDSTOWN, Ky., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heaven Hill Distillery , America's largest family-owned and operated distillery, proudly announces the launch of Family Farms First , an initiative dedicated to supporting family-owned farms, in partnership with nonprofit organization Farm Rescue. Heaven Hill Grain to Glass is committed to celebrating and supporting the hardworking and passionate farm families who provide the high-quality ingredients essential to both America's food supply and its finest whiskeys.

This milestone moment coincides with the release of the highly anticipated Second Edition of Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey . This small-batch bourbon represents the next chapter in a story that begins with the seed and ends in the glass, highlighting Heaven Hill's deep-rooted commitment to family, quality and craft.

Each annual edition of Heaven Hill Grain to Glass features a unique corn seed varietal, chosen in collaboration with Beck's Hybrids to grow well in the soils of Central Kentucky. The 2025 release features corn seed varietal Beck's 6225, and was grown by family-owned Peterson Farms on one of two sites in Nelson County, Kentucky. Made up of 52% corn, 35% rye and 13% malt, this unique mashbill, with a higher secondary grain content than Heaven Hill Distillery's traditional bourbon recipe, was aged for six years at Heaven Hill's Cox's Creek rickhouse site. Non-chill filtered and bottled at barrel strength, the result is a 105 proof, richly layered spirit that showcases the integrity of family-farm-grown ingredients and the craftsmanship of Heaven Hill Distillery.

"In 2017, we embarked on a journey to create a one-of-a-kind Grain to Glass Whiskey by partnering with family-owned seed companies and farms," said Max Shapira, Executive Chairman of Heaven Hill Brands . "These innovative mash bills feature hand-selected, unique grain varieties grown locally by Kentucky family farms. Heaven Hill Grain to Glass is a testament to the important legacy of family farmers, who are the lifeblood of our country."

As Heaven Hill approaches its 90th anniversary in December 2025, the Family Farms First initiative underscores the company's long-standing commitment to supporting fellow family businesses-especially those within the agricultural community. The initiative is launching with a partnership with Farm Rescue , a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping farmers and ranchers overcome major hardships, injuries or natural disasters. Since 2005, Farm Rescue has provided free planting, harvesting, commodity hauling and livestock feeding assistance to over 1,000 farm families across eight states.

"Farm Rescue's mission is to keep family farms intact during times of crises," said Bill Gross, Founder and President of Farm Rescue . "Family farms, which make up 97% of U.S. farms, are vital to sustaining our communities and our future. Our collaboration with Heaven Hill Grain to Glass will bolster our ability to provide essential support to more farm families, ensuring they can continue their operations and sustain their livelihoods."

Tim Sullivan, Executive Director of Farm Rescue , added, "Support from companies like Heaven Hill profoundly impacts our capacity to assist family farms in need. Their commitment to quality and community resonates deeply with our mission, and we are grateful for their partnership." A portion of every sale of Heaven Hill Grain to Glass – up to $100,000 annually – will be donated to Farm Rescue.

"We are honored to partner with Farm Rescue as part of our Family Farms First initiative," continued Shapira. "Their efforts align perfectly with our values at Heaven Hill, where we understand the dedication and resilience needed to keep a family business thriving for generations. This investment will make a meaningful impact on the lives of those who sustain our communities and our way of life."

With every bottle of the Heaven Hill Grain to Glass, consumers are not only enjoying a world-class whiskey but also directly supporting the families who cultivate the land it comes from-a bold spirit with a bold mission. Heaven Hill and Farm Rescue are working to ensure that American farm families don't just survive, but thrive, for generations to come.

For more information about Heaven Hill Grain to Glass , visit:

For more information about Farm Rescue , visit:

About Heaven Hill Distillery

Founded in Kentucky by the Shapira family in 1935, Heaven Hill Distillery continues its legacy as one of the foremost American Whiskey producers. Heaven Hill has cultivated the traditions and history of America's Native Spirit with its fierce independence, passionate family ownership, dedication to quality, and thoughtful innovation. Today, Heaven Hill Distillery maintains over 2 million barrels aging in nearly 70 warehouses throughout Nelson and Jefferson Counties. It is home to an award-winning collection of American Whiskeys including Elijah Craig Bourbon, Larceny Bourbon, Evan Williams Bourbon, Pikesville Rye Whiskey, Rittenhouse Rye Whisky, Parker's Heritage Collection, and Old Fitzgerald along with its extensive Bottled-in-Bond label collection. Heaven Hill Distillery currently holds the title of 2024 and 2023 Whisky Magazine Distillery of the Year and 2023 World's Best Small Batch Bourbon from the Icons of Whisky, as well as the 2022 Large Spirits Producer of the Year from the Ascot Awards. Heaven Hill Distillery held the title of 2020 Whisky Advocate Whisky of the Year, the second Whisky of the Year for Heaven Hill Distillery in the past four years. In 2019 Heaven Hill Distillery was named San Francisco World Spirits Competition Distillery of the Year, Best in Show Whisky, and previously held the titles of 2018 San Francisco Spirits Word Spirits Competition Best Bourbon, 2016 Whisky Magazine Distillery of the Year. Heaven Hill reminds everyone to think wisely, drink wisely®.

IMAGES & VIDEO: Download here

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kaitlynn West

Heaven Hill Brands

502-413-0230

[email protected]

Julianne Johnston

Morgan Meyers

515-669-0196

[email protected]

SOURCE Heaven Hill Brands

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED