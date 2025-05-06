New Market Monitor From FORM Provides Unprecedented Insights Into Beer, Spirits And Non-Alcoholic Business Data

Shelf share and other aggregate data reveal market dynamics so companies

QUINCY, Mass., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM , the leading provider of AI-enabled field execution software, today launched a new free report designed to help those in the beverage industry gain deeper insights into aggregate market data. The FORM Market Monitor delivers dashboard data on essential industry benchmarks in the beer, whiskey, tequila, and non-alcoholic markets, giving manufacturers, distributors, retailers and others a better understanding of the rapidly changing beverage playing field.

"Dynamics like international economic policy, regulations at the state level, or changing consumer tastes directly affect all aspects of the beverage industry, yet often companies don't have the benefit of understanding data about their business within the context of the broader industry," said Kevin Corcoran, Chief Sales Officer, FORM. "Our goal with the new FORM Beverage Market Monitor is to provide snapshots and insights that can be useful to beverage teams as they pivot to address trends and events like increasing costs, changing supply chains, and consumer behavior. It's one more way we can add value to our customers and help the whole beverage industry achieve their goals."

The FORM Market Monitor leverages technology from FORM's flagship field execution software GoSpotCheck. The solution's AI-enabled image recognition technology analyzes data from 50 large-format retailers across four states encompassing over 75,000 cooler set products delivered by almost 500 suppliers and over 1,300 brands.

Select market data, collected in April 2025, is highlighted below. Much more is included in the full analysis including data regarding long-side displays, subcategory shelf-shares, average prices, distribution and shelf-share by brand family.

Beer



Empty Facings: 6.3%

Share of Shelf by Supplier: Three companies compose >60% share

Share of Shelf by Brand Family: No brand capturing more than 9.3%

Share of Country: 72% domestic, 28% imports Share and Price by Pack Type: 67.3% cans with a 12-pack median price of $13.62

Whiskey



Empty Facings: 6.3%

Share of Shelf by Supplier: 51% share compose of the three largest

Share of Shelf by Brand: No brand capturing more than 6.1%

Share of Country: 62% domestic, 38% imports

Median and Average Price by Shelf Index:



Top Shelf – Median price: $39.99, Average price: $43.45 Shelf One – Median price: $21.96, Average price: $24.68

Tequila



Share of Shelf by Supplier: 48.9% share by the three largest

Share of Shelf by Brand: 30.5% by the top three

Median and Average Price by Shelf Index:



Top Shelf – Median price: $39.99, Average price: $43.16 Shelf One – Median price: $26.99, Average price: $33.51

Non-Alcoholic



Empty Facings: 4.35%

Share of Shelf by Supplier: 53.9% share by the two largest

Share of Shelf by Brand Family: 21.3% share by the two largest

Share by Classification:



52.7% carbonated soft drinks



13.6% energy drinks 10.2% water

FORM expects to repeat the data collection process regularly so trends can be identified and tracked over time. Collecting and analyzing the data is a straightforward process due to GoSpotCheck's unique ability to capture entire coolers, shelves, or displays in an instant, delivering real-time analyses and reports.

"We've heard from our customers including the world's largest beverage suppliers and major retailers that market dynamics are among their biggest stressors right now," continued Corcoran. "Our hope is that this glimpse of aggregate market data can help them find some certainty and make sense of fast-changing industry pulses, so they can make the best decisions for their future success."

No customer data was or will be used to create the FORM Market Monitor. Data is based on a random sample from images taken at 50 large format stores across four states in April 2025. The insights contained within this report are intended for illustration purposes only. To understand how to leverage GoSpotCheck by FORM to capture a comprehensive and actionable dataset for your organization, visit form. The company expects to capture the data monthly initially, moving to quarterly in the second half of 2025. To read the full beer, whiskey, tequila, and non-alcoholic market analysis reports, please visit .

About FORM

FORM powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM's digital assistant for teams guides daily tasks, boosts communication, and provides leaders with real-time intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions. FORM activates and connects teams in the field–with leaders, missions, and each other–so they can deliver success in the enterprise. FORM solutions, including the award-winning GoSpotCheck app, have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies and customers around the world and have received numerous accolades from G2, Capterra, Forbes, and Forrester. To learn more, visit or follow FORM on LinkedIn .

