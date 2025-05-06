Grandmother-Granddaughter Relationship Teaches Young Readers About Emotional Regulation, Grief, And Joy In Newly Published Children’S Book

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces the Release of THE BUTTERFLY LESSONS

Charleston, SC, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grandparent-grandchild relationships remain intricately precious-and a new children's book immortalizes the beauty of this bond in a special way.

The Butterfly Lessons, recently released from Palmetto Publishing and written by Andrea Ketterling, follows Tori, a spirited young girl who relies on her grandmother's wisdom. At the beginning of the book, she turns to her grandmother when she has fear and anxiety about her bad dreams. Her grandmother suggests she“let the butterflies take her dreams,” alluding to the act of letting go of things out of your control that make you anxious or fearful.

However, Tori must face yet another challenging moment after overcoming her bad dreams: the loss of her beloved grandmother.

Keeping her grandmother's words in her head, Tori tries to stay strong. It's not until a chance encounter with a beautiful butterfly that she remembers her grandmother's words and applies them in a new way to her life.

“Some stories are born from imagination. Others come straight from the heart. When my mother passed away, I looked for ways to hold onto her memory while letting go of the sadness. Butterflies became my reminder that love never fades-it just changes form,” said Andrea.

The Butterfly Lessons is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.

Instagram: @andreaketterlingauthor

About the Author:

Andrea Ketterling, the author of The Butterfly Lessons, was born in Brownsburg, Indiana. She holds a degree in Parks and Recreation and is a proud mother of two children. Andrea's hobbies are a testament to her love for nature and creativity. These include hiking, kayaking, gardening, and pottery. She also has a passion for cooking and greatly values spending time with her family and friends. Andrea's adventurous spirit is evident in her love for traveling. Her experiences and enthusiasm for life's simple pleasures have greatly influenced her writing, making her books relatable and engaging for children.

Media Contact: Andrea Ketterling, Text>...

Available for interviews: Author, Andrea Ketterling

