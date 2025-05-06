MENAFN - PR Newswire) From May 2024 to May 2025, the Fund distributed over $230,000 in abortion care funding, helping hundreds of people access essential reproductive healthcare. Building on this foundation, the Fund has set an ambitious goal to exceed $500,000 in total abortion funding for the 2025 calendar year.

Red Tent Fund Celebrates One Year of Breaking Down Barriers to Abortion Care

The Red Tent Fund is named for the book of the same name, which imagined a space in which women cared for, supported, and educated themselves and each other throughout their reproductive lifetimes. Its mission draws from Jewish laws and teachings that affirm the right to health, dignity, and the ability to make personal decisions about one's body, including the right to abortion access.

"At a time when reproductive rights are under severe attack, our work to protect access to abortion care has never been more urgent," said Allison Tombros Korman, Founder and Executive Director of Red Tent Fund. "Guided by Jewish values around compassion and bodily autonomy, we are committed to ensuring that no one is denied essential reproductive healthcare."

In the wake of recent international events and increasing legislative restrictions, many Jewish supporters of abortion rights have felt isolated from broader reproductive health movements, Korman explained. "Red Tent Fund serves as a space where the Jewish community can turn our historical commitment to reproductive freedom for all into meaningful, tangible action for abortion seekers across the country today."

Red Tent Fund distinguishes itself by prioritizing block grants to clinics as its primary funding model-an approach that reduces burdens for both abortion seekers and clinic staff by eliminating financial barriers directly at the point of care. While many abortion funds focus on supporting callers through warm lines, the Red Tent Fund is among the first to center its strategy around clinic partnerships, streamlining access to care. The Fund currently supports seven strategically located clinics in Illinois, Virginia, New York, Maryland, Colorado, and Kansas, with plans to expand its reach in the coming months.

This month, Red Tent Fund is also introducing its National Leadership Council , composed of influential leaders and advocates from across the country. These accomplished women bring deep expertise and passion to support the organization's mission through strategic guidance, advocacy initiatives, and dedicated fundraising leadership.

"The Jewish principle of tikkun olam - repairing the world - guides our work, but it's our focused mission that maximizes our impact," Korman added. "By being solely dedicated to funding abortion care in the United States through a Jewish lens, we maintain a clear and singular purpose. This focused approach ensures we can most effectively serve those who need our support, turning our values into tangible assistance for abortion seekers across the country."

To learn more, donate, or request support, visit .

About Red Tent Fund

Founded in 2024, Red Tent Fund is a nonprofit national abortion fund rooted in Jewish values and teachings that affirm the right to abortion for all. The fund ensures equitable access to abortions across the United States for anyone who needs care, without restrictions based on religion, identity, income, gestational age, or other factors.

