HILCO REAL ESTATE SALES BRINGS TO MARKET PORTFOLIO OF OILFIELD SERVICE PROPERTIES AVAILABLE ACROSS TEXAS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The offering consists of land parcels, saltwater disposal sites and industrial buildings , many of which include designated office space. Property sizes range from 1.24± to 70.36± acres, with building footprints between 1,485± and 18,000± square feet. Most assets are strategically located within key oil-producing regions including the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale and Barnett Shale.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for buyers to acquire strategic assets in high-demand markets that support the backbone of U.S. energy production," said Jamie Cote, vice president at Hilco Real Estate. "Whether you're an operator looking to expand or an investor seeking long-term potential, these sites offer a strong foothold in the oilfield service space."

The Texas oilfield service industry is critical to the state's energy economy, providing support for drilling, well completion, water treatment, logistics and equipment manufacturing. With billions in annual revenue and thousands of jobs tied to the sector, these sites represent significant value for those looking to capitalize on continued growth in the region.

"Given the diversity of assets and their locations, this sale offers flexibility and scale," said Jonathan Cuticelli, vice president at Hilco Real Estate. "We expect strong interest from both regional operators and national buyers with strategic visions for growth."

The sale of is being conducted by Order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Western District of Texas (San Antonio), Petition No. 25-50539-MMP, In re: Water Energy Services, LLC. Bids must be received on or before the deadline of June 12 at 5 p.m. (CT) and must be submitted on the Purchase and Sale Agreement available for review and download from Hilco Real Estate Sales' website .

Interested buyers should review the requirements in order to participate in the bankruptcy sale process available on Hilco Real Estate Sales' website . For further information, please contact Jonathan Cuticelli at 203.561.8737 | [email protected] or Jamie Coté at 847.418.2187 | [email protected] .

For further information on the property, sale process and terms or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales or call (855) 755-2300.

