PHI Studio Partners With Village Of Rosemont To Unveil 'EXP,' Chicagoland's Largest Immersive Experience Destination

"We are thrilled to welcome PHI Studio to our new immersive destination venue EXP in the Pearl District. Their world-class virtual experiences bring a new dimension to our entertainment offerings and reinforce Rosemont's position as a premier destination for innovation, culture and creativity. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to bringing unique, future-forward experiences to our community and visitors alike," said Mayor Brad Stephens, Village of Rosemont.

Combining technological innovation with artistic excellence, PHI Studio has established itself as a trusted leader in designing, producing, and distributing transformative location-based experiences (LBE) that challenge perceptions and inspire connection. With over one million tickets sold worldwide for its free-roaming LBVR experiences, PHI Studio aims to continue pushing the boundaries of immersive storytelling through EXP.

"Our collaboration with the Village of Rosemont represents a shared vision of elevating immersive entertainment to new heights," said Eric Albert, PHI Studio's CEO. "With our track record of success in cities like Montreal, Houston, Shanghai and Singapore, we are confident in our ability to establish EXP as a must-visit destination for those seeking transformative cultural experiences."

This strategic partnership with the Village of Rosemont reflects PHI Studio's commitment to innovation and underscores its role as a bridge for international creators seeking to connect with North American audiences. Together, PHI Studio and the Village of Rosemont aim to redefine the cultural and entertainment landscape, offering immersive experiences that captivate, inspire, and leave a lasting impact.

About PHI Studio

PHI Studio has developed a reputation as an incubator for talent at the vanguard and as a catalyst for the conception and implementation of immersive multidisciplinary projects. We are continually exploring the ways in which technology can lead to new forms of artistic expression and storytelling. PHI Studio is committed to collaborating with artists, producers, and partners to foster the creation and development of innovative artworks at the vanguard, shaping the future of the immersive experience.

About Village of Rosemont

Rosemont, Illinois, Chicagoland's business and entertainment suburb, is conveniently located five minutes from O'Hare Airport and twenty minutes from Chicago's downtown. Easily accessible via the area's major highways, Rosemont is home to the Allstate Arena, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, a wide variety of hotel and dining options, Rosemont Theatre, Fashion Outlets of Chicago, Parkway Bank Park entertainment district and Impact Field. Rosemont continues to grow and evolve based on the new vision of Mayor Bradley A. Stephens.

Press Contacts:

Lobeline Communications

Shaun W. Kimbrow

[email protected]

PHI Studio

Myriam Achard

Chief New Media Partnerships and PR

[email protected]

Imagery: LINK

SOURCE PHI Studio