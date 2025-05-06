NSSF Praises West Virginia's Gov. Morrisey For Signing Firearm Industry Protection Laws

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NSSF®, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, praises West Virginia's Gov. Patrick Morrisey for signing three bills into law that bring added protections to the firearm industry and Second Amendment rights in the Mountain State. The bills were passed with overwhelming bipartisan support by the West Virginia legislature earlier this year.

"Governor Morrisey shows through his signature on these laws that the firearm industry and Second Amendment rights are vital to West Virginians and 'lawfare' abuse of the courts won't be tolerated," said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel. "Governor Morrisey's commitment to the lawful commerce in arms and free exercise of the rights to keep and bear arms in West Virginia is unparalleled. The tremendous bipartisan support for these laws by West Virginia lawmakers shows that freedom grows in West Virginia. The firearm industry is grateful for their example and Governor Morrisey's leadership to sign into law these protections that will benefit their fellow citizens."

Gov. Morrisey signed the following legislation:



House Bill 2067 , the West Virginia Firearms Liability Clarification Act, which ensures firearm companies are not unfairly held liable for the actions of those who use their products. The law provides limitations on negligent marketing claims against a seller or manufacturer of firearms or ammunition and creates a "predicate exception limitation." The law will go into effect on July 7, 2025.



House Bill 3342 , the Firearms Industry Nondiscrimination Act, which prohibits banks that contract with the state from discriminating against a firearm entity or firearm trade association. This law is an NSSF priority and was specifically requested by Gov. Morrisey. It will go into effect on July 8, 2025.

Senate Bill 270 prohibits the government from suspending gun rights during declared emergencies or disaster responses. The law declares the "sale and manufacture of firearms essential business during declared emergency." This law goes into effect on July 8, 2025.

"As Governor, I will always support and defend West Virginians' God-given constitutional rights," said Gov. Morrisey in a press release . "The bills I signed today further enshrine West Virginia's strong support for the Second Amendment. Thank you to the legislature for working with me to get this done."

About NSSF

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf .

SOURCE NATIONAL SHOOTING SPORTS FOUNDATION

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED