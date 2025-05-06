Reveal And Maxar Partner To Enhance Farsight Platform Capabilities
Farsight is a scalable, mobile-first software platform for use in decentralized, comms-limited environments providing rapid intelligence at the tactical edge. Farsight processes ISR feeds into a set of 2D and 3D models in mere moments. Users have access to robust in-app measurement, analytic and autonomy tools, and can import/export map tiles and data layers to platforms like ATAK. Through this partnership, the warfighter now has the option to include trusted Maxar data as a basemap layer to increase the accuracy of operational planning across multiple mission sets.
Reveal's VP of Security & Defense, Dave Caudle, remarked, "Warfighters consistently praise the analytics and intuitive design of the Farsight product. Now with Maxar they can experience the same ease of use and mission-focused functionality, enhanced with Maxar's high-resolution imagery, delivered directly to the point of need: the end-user device in the hands of the tactical warfighter."
This integration represents a major step forward in both Reveal and Maxar 's mission to provide cutting-edge situational awareness tools to defense and security professionals operating at the tactical edge.
Reveal Technology is a venture-backed, defense-focused technology company that has established itself as a leader in tactical intelligence and automation software. Reveal is committed to providing defense users with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, computer vision, and edge computing technologies to deliver decision dominance and situational awareness to the tactical edge.
SOURCE Reveal Technology, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment