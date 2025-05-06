Reveal And Maxar Partner To Enhance Farsight Platform Capabilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To improve users' ability to visualize large-scale geospatial environments, Reveal is integrating Maxar's high resolution basemaps and 3D data into Farsight, significantly enhancing operational decision-making at the tactical edge. Maxar data enables accurate 3D terrain visualisation, mission rehearsal, and dynamic coordinate extraction in environments where organic ISR is limited or unavailable.

Farsight is a scalable, mobile-first software platform for use in decentralized, comms-limited environments providing rapid intelligence at the tactical edge. Farsight processes ISR feeds into a set of 2D and 3D models in mere moments. Users have access to robust in-app measurement, analytic and autonomy tools, and can import/export map tiles and data layers to platforms like ATAK. Through this partnership, the warfighter now has the option to include trusted Maxar data as a basemap layer to increase the accuracy of operational planning across multiple mission sets.

Reveal's VP of Security & Defense, Dave Caudle, remarked, "Warfighters consistently praise the analytics and intuitive design of the Farsight product. Now with Maxar they can experience the same ease of use and mission-focused functionality, enhanced with Maxar's high-resolution imagery, delivered directly to the point of need: the end-user device in the hands of the tactical warfighter."

This integration represents a major step forward in both Reveal and Maxar 's mission to provide cutting-edge situational awareness tools to defense and security professionals operating at the tactical edge.

Reveal Technology is a venture-backed, defense-focused technology company that has established itself as a leader in tactical intelligence and automation software. Reveal is committed to providing defense users with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, computer vision, and edge computing technologies to deliver decision dominance and situational awareness to the tactical edge.

