Modani Furniture And The Kooples Unveil Exclusive Collaboration: The CLOUD Sofa

MIAMI, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking fusion of fashion and furniture, Modani Furniture , a leader in contemporary design, has partnered with iconic Parisian fashion house The Kooples to launch an innovative new creation: The CLOUD Sofa . This exclusive collaboration brings together high-style and high-comfort in a rare cross-industry partnership.

Inspired by The Kooples' signature blend of edgy elegance and Modani's modern minimalism, the CLOUD Sofa is a statement in refined aesthetics and effortless luxury. Available in both soft cream and deep black , this modular masterpiece is crafted to elevate any living space with sophisticated comfort.

"We created something that evokes the rebellious spirit of The Kooples and the relaxed modernity that Modani embodies," said [Insert Spokesperson Name], Head of Design at Modani.

Designed for both comfort and visual impact, the CLOUD Sofa features plush layers, sleek silhouettes, and customizable modular units to suit every lifestyle. To enhance the shopping experience, Modani is offering complimentary 3D Room Design Services , helping customers visualize the CLOUD Sofa in their home either virtually or in-store.

The limited-edition collection is now available online and in all 17 Modani showrooms across the U.S. Customers are invited to visit their nearest showroom or schedule a free design consultation to experience the collection firsthand.

About Modani

Founded in 2007, Modani Furniture is a leading brand in modern home furnishings, celebrated for blending sleek, functional design with luxurious materials. The company continues to redefine the modern living experience through innovation and timeless style.

About The Kooples

Founded in Paris, The Kooples is renowned for its rock-chic aesthetic, blending bold silhouettes with avant-garde fashion. Known for bringing a rebellious edge to refined tailoring, The Kooples has become a global symbol of Parisian cool.

