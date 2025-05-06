Coldventures Appoints Environmental Health Expert Dr. Barrak Alahmad As Strategic Advisor

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdVentures, a medical device company dedicated to combating heat-related illnesses, today announced the appointment of Dr. Barrak Alahmad, MD, MPH, PhD, as a strategic advisor. Dr. Alahmad is an instructor in the Department of Environmental Health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, with extensive expertise in the health impacts of climate change, particularly extreme heat and air pollution.

"Dr. Alahmad's pioneering research on climate-related health impacts, coupled with his deep experience working internationally, will be crucial as we expand ColdVest's reach into new regions," said Tracie Wagman, ColdVentures CEO. "His expertise will guide our efforts in addressing heat-related health risks on a global scale, ensuring our solutions effectively meet the needs of diverse communities worldwide."

Dr. Alahmad's research has significantly advanced the understanding of environmental exposures and their health impacts. His studies have highlighted the increased risks of cardiovascular events and hospitalizations due to extreme heat and air pollution, particularly in regions like the Middle East. He holds a medical degree from the University of Liverpool, a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University, and a PhD from Harvard University. Prior to his academic pursuits, Dr. Alahmad practiced medicine at the Directorate of Public Health, Ministry of Health, Kuwait.

"ColdVest represents a critical innovation in protecting individuals from the escalating threats of heat-related illnesses," stated Dr. Alahmad. "I am eager to collaborate with ColdVentures to enhance the reach and efficacy of this life-saving technology, especially among populations most vulnerable to climate change."

ColdVest technology employs patented endothermic cooling methods, requiring no electricity, refrigeration, or special storage. In under three minutes, it can reduce an individual's core body temperature by up to five degrees, providing immediate, life-saving relief during heat-related emergencies.

About ColdVentures

ColdVentures develops advanced medical technologies to prevent heat-related illnesses and deaths. Its proprietary ColdVest device rapidly reduces core body temperature, offering immediate relief in critical situations. To learn more, visit coldvest.

