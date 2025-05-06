Trillium Engineering Completes Successful Demonstration Of Geolocation Technology For GPS-Denied Environments

Successful Test Flight Further Confirms the Accuracy of the Company's GD-Loc Capability

HOOD RIVER, Ore., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Engineering, a leader in advanced gimbaled imaging solutions, has conducted a successful demonstration of its GD-Loc solution using its HD55-MV system mounted on an operational Group 2 uncrewed aircraft system (UAS). The flight represents a significant milestone in validating GD-Loc's real-time, high-accuracy geolocation performance in GPS-degraded or denied environments.

The testing confirmed GD-Loc's capability to consistently achieve, and sustain, Category 1 geolocation accuracy within six meters during GPS-denied flights.

The results underscore GD-Loc's significant advantage for modern intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions and build upon Trillium's successful demonstration at the U.S. Army's PNT Assessment Experiment, also known as PNTAX, in September, where GD-Loc reliably generated Category 1 target coordinates under live GPS and communications jamming.

"Demonstrating GD-Loc's performance on a competitive Group 2 UAS reinforces the flexibility and power of this capability," said Dr. N. Andrew Browning, chief technology officer at Trillium Engineering. "It's a game-changing advancement for operators who need accurate geolocation when traditional GPS solutions are unavailable."

Key features of GD-Loc include:



Accurate geolocation: Delivers Category 1 coordinates – without GPS – at up to 5 kilometers for ISR and targeting.

Seamless integration: Optimized for Trillium's gimbaled systems and compatible with a wide range of UAS platforms.

To enhance mission success across a range of operational needs, Trillium Engineering is extending the availability of its advanced GD-Loc geolocation capability through joint integration with select partners.

For more information about GD-Loc and partnership opportunities, visit trilliumeng or contact [email protected] .

About Trillium Engineering:

Founded in 2013, Trillium Engineering is a technology company headquartered in Hood River, Oregon, that specializes in designing and manufacturing gimbaled camera systems for tactical uncrewed aircraft. Trillium's customers include prime defense contractors, leading aircraft manufacturers, and military and government end-users. For more information, visit

SOURCE Trillium Engineering

