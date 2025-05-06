ROYAL CARIBBEAN SPOTLIGHTS NEW ENTERTAINMENT AND DINING EXPERIENCES ON STAR OF THE SEAS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) True to its name, Star will have the boldest entertainment at sea to date with. Guests will be on the edge of their seats with all-day entertainment, including new theatrical productions, live music from, state-of-the-art technology, and daring stunts from incredible high divers, aerialists and more. And when it comes to what's on the menu on Star, adventurers can refuel and satisfy their culinary cravings withwith something for every palate

"At Royal Caribbean, we know that dining and entertainment are at the heart of our guests' vacation experiences and memories. With the Icon Class lineup redefining what it means to vacation, Star pushes the boundaries of flavors and entertainment with a mix of brand-new and fan-favorite offerings, so every kind of vacationer can make memories of a lifetime together and in their own ways," said Kara Wallace, chief marketing officer, Royal Caribbean.

From day to night, vacationers can immerse themselves in a variety of experiences across Star's eight neighborhoods , including:

Adventures for the Whole Family



At the next-level Royal Theater , adventurers of all ages can explore dreams and discover creativity with an all-new Royal Caribbean production, " Create ." The must-see show follows the soul-searching journey of a curious robot, KRE-8 – harnessing song, dance, visual arts and all forms of expression.

Families can embark on a swashbuckling adventure with the AquaTheater show, " Pirates & Mermaids ." This fun-filled show combines dance, artistic swimming, and thrilling diving skills, all set to a comedic vibe, as the pirates meet the mermaids, culminating in a heartwarming lesson about the true treasure of life.

For unique flavors, vacationers of all ages can fuel up at AquaDome Market – a food hall exclusive to Icon Class – featuring five food stands, including three new ones on Star serving up smoky pulled pork and beef brisket; Southeast Asian regional favorites like pad thai and beef panag; and South American staples like empanadas and arepas. In between the adventures, families can stop by family-favorite Surfside Eatery , refuel at Basecamp in Thrill Island, or go culinary globetrotting with more than 12 cuisines available each day at Windjammer , featuring the largest buffet in the fleet.

Nighttime Spectaculars



Headlining the star-studded entertainment lineup is cult-classic hit " Back to the Future: The Musical," traveling straight from Broadway to the world's best family vacation on Star. Vacationers can take a blast to the past with classic rock hits played by the largest orchestra at sea , captivating choreography and special effects, and surprise Royal Caribbean twists.

Vacationers can experience more wow-worthy moments at the AquaTheater with " Torque" – a revved-up aqua show featuring athletic artists, synchronized swimmers, dancers and slackliners for an action-packed show of thrilling stunts, cutting-edge tech and immersive visuals. Plus, guests can visit Absolute Zero for " SOL ," starring the vacation brand's largest ice-skating cast yet. The all-new ice show follows the sun's path, complete with mind-blowing stunts and visuals.

Making its debut on Star, Lincoln Park Supper Club in the Central Park neighborhood is an elevated, multi-course dining journey inspired by 1930s Chicago . The sensory-rich experience pairs live jazz music with sophisticated cocktails and curated dishes that nod back to iconic dining spots in The Windy City, from the Chez Paree club to the famed dining spot, The Pump Room. For a pre-show dinner, guests can savor premium cuts at Chops Grille , enjoy hibachi at Izumi Hibachi & Sushi , or savor every bite and moment together at Celebration Table , a private dining experience perfect for every occasion.

Late Night Hot Spots



The fun is just getting started when the sun goes down. There are plenty of ways to party the night away from checking out an adults-only comedy show at The Attic , singing hits at late-night karaoke or going for the jackpot at Casino Royale . Plus, Star has more than 20 bars and nightlife spots across returning favorites like Dueling Pianos , Rye & Bean for coffee-infused cocktails , the New Orleans-inspired Lou's , and Bubbles for a toast under the stars in Central Park.

As the next world's best family vacation, Star will offer 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean getaways with stops to Royal Caribbean's top-rated private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. Starting in December 2025, vacationers on Star can visit Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas – the first beach club in the Royal Beach Club Collection delivering the ultimate beach day for every vibe across family, chill and party experiences.

