How To Improve AC Efficiency: Dale Adams Of Triple A Home Services Shares Summer Prep Tips With Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWALK, Iowa, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When warm weather approaches in Norwalk and Des Moines, many homeowners wonder how to improve AC efficiency without undergoing major renovations. Dale Adams of Triple A Home Services explains that boosting system performance ahead of the summer heat can be straightforward and cost-effective. His advice emphasizes simple maintenance steps that can extend the life of air conditioning equipment while saving money on energy bills.

Adams highlights that the first priority should be checking and replacing air filters, as clogged filters can force systems to work harder than necessary. Inspecting and sealing ductwork is another important step, ensuring that cooled air stays inside the home instead of leaking out. For those still using older thermostats, he recommends switching to smart models that adapt cooling schedules to occupancy patterns, minimizing energy waste.

Professional maintenance also plays a crucial role. Scheduling an annual tune-up allows a technician to fine-tune system components, check refrigerant levels, and clean coils to maximize efficiency. Outdoor units should remain free of debris and, if possible, shaded to reduce compressor strain. Additionally, assessing the home's insulation and taking simple steps like using ceiling fans and closing curtains during hot daytime hours can contribute significantly to maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature.

Small preventive measures can help homeowners avoid costly breakdowns when the intense summer heat arrives. To learn more about these practical tips, read the full article, How to Improve Your AC's Efficiency Before Summer Hit , featured in HelloNation Magazine.

