A CONVERSATION WITH AUTHOR JOHN GRAY

John Gray's talk, "Love, Romance & Longevity", takes place on Saturday, May 10 at 3pm; Gray argues that heathier love relationships leads to lastiong intimacy, joy and fulfillment.

Lauren Gray (left) is John Gray's daughter and, as she puts it, "I've studied MarsVenus insights my entire life," and now works with him at their organization MarsVenus as a relationship teacher, writer, and coach.

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As New Living Expo (NLE) gets ready to open Friday, John Gray sat down with New Living Expo producer Ken Kaufman to reflect on John Gray's long experience as s speaker and the influence of his ground-breaking 1992 book, Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus. The event runs May 9-11 at the Marin Center in San Rafael, CA.

Ken Kaufman (KK): Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus was-and still is-wildly popular. Why do you think it resonated so much? What lessons can we still learn from it?

John Gray (JG): When I first released Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus, it quickly became the best-selling book of the 1990s. Even after it dropped off the very top of bestseller lists, it continued to spread globally by word of mouth and is now translated into over 40 languages. I believe it resonated because it gave people permission to be different. It helped men and women stop expecting each other to think, feel, or communicate the same way-and that was incredibly freeing.

Understanding gender differences in a positive, non-blaming way continues to be relevant, especially in long-term relationships where misunderstandings naturally build over time. Many single women today even find themselves relating more to the“Mars” perspective because their independence and financial self-sufficiency stimulate testosterone, activating their masculine side. While empowering, this shift can also raise stress and disconnect them from their feminine energy.

I've written several books to help women navigate this role reversal and use communication as a tool to return to balance. The increasing interest in these books today reflects a growing awareness among women that something essential is missing. The core message of Mars and Venus-that mutual understanding creates connection-still offers powerful, practical tools for cultivating harmony, intimacy, and fulfillment in today's modern world.

KK: How have your views on gender differences in communication evolved with the rise of gender fluidity and modern relationship dynamics?

JG: When I first wrote Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus, the world looked very different. Since then, gender roles have shifted dramatically. Women today are more independent, successful, and self-reliant than ever before-which is a tremendous accomplishment. However, this shift has brought new challenges. As women rely more on their masculine energy to succeed-assertiveness, logic, goal-orientation-it often raises their stress levels and can disconnect them from their feminine side.

That's where communication becomes especially important. The principles in Mars and Venus are still highly relevant, particularly for couples in long-term relationships. Understanding how men and women experience stress, emotions, and intimacy differently helps reduce frustration and improve connection. Many single women today tell me they relate more to the "Mars" perspective than "Venus." That's because financial independence stimulates testosterone, which shifts how they relate to others and themselves.

I've written several books to help women navigate this role reversal and use communication as a tool to reconnect with their feminine energy-without giving up their independence. My recent work focuses on how women can use their relationships to restore balance, reduce stress, and feel supported again. The more society embraces diversity and fluidity, the more we need tools that honor both our shared humanity and our distinct biology.

KK: In today's fast-paced world, what's the most important thing couples can do to maintain emotional connection and mutual understanding?

JG: The most important thing is for both partners to learn how to restore hormonal balance through connection. For women, high-performance lifestyles can raise testosterone and stress levels. Through self-care and open communication-especially in a relationship-she can boost estrogen and oxytocin, lowering stress and reconnecting with her feminine side.

For men, while self-sufficiency builds testosterone, emotional connection with a woman who values and responds to his support helps maintain that strength over time. In giving and being appreciated, a man feels whole. In receiving care and feeling safe to express herself, a woman returns to balance. When both partners meet each other's emotional needs, they create lasting intimacy, joy, and fulfillment.

KK: Your talk at New Living this year is titled“Love, Romance, and Longevity.” How do you connect the dots between these, and what do you hope to accomplish with your talk?

JG: Research consistently shows that couples who sustain committed, romantic relationships tend to live longer, are happier, and experience fewer illnesses. The key is communication-specifically, learning to relate in a way that supports a woman's feminine side and helps a man stay connected to his masculine energy while still being emotionally present.

In healthy, lasting relationships, men naturally produce higher levels of prolactin-the“longevity hormone” that lowers stress and promotes longevity for both men and women. In fact, men in committed partnerships have up to four times more prolactin than singles. I'll also be sharing how women can continue to produce youthful hormones before, during, and after menopause to maintain emotional vitality and enjoy intimacy for life.

KK: You've been a headliner at the New Living Expo many times. Why is this important, and why do you continue to take part?

JG: The New Living Expo holds a special place in my heart because it brings together people who are truly committed to personal growth, conscious living, and spiritual evolution. I started doing yoga at the age of three and became a personal assistant to Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, founder of the Transcendental Meditation movement. I've been meditating for over 50 years, and one of the greatest benefits of meditation is inner peace and clarity-qualities that allow us to love more deeply and live with purpose. This expo reflects those values, and I feel honored to contribute to a community that celebrates both personal transformation and collective healing. To learn more about my longevity programs go to marsvenus/contact.

NLE features DIY panels, bookstore, 120+ special exhibits, Yoga classes, QiGong demos, Outdoor Music Stage, and natural food sampling and dining in the Outdoor Food Pavilion. For more information, go to , or call 415-382-8300.

