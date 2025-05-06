The SG Companies Partners With FTI Brands To Launch First-Ever Rugged Shark® Footwear Cleaners

Rugged Shark Footwear Cleaners

New Line to Debut in Walmart Stores Nationwide Summer 2025

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The SG Companies, owner of Rugged Shark, the trusted outdoor lifestyle brand built for life in and around the water, is excited to announce a new licensing partnership with FTI Brands, the creators of SneakERASERS. Together, the companies will launch a new line of Rugged Shark-branded footwear cleaners, arriving exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide beginning Summer 2025.This marks Rugged Shark's first foray into footwear care products-a natural extension of the brand's mission to inspire everyday adventure with performance-ready gear. The upcoming collection includes dual-layer sponge cleaners shaped like the Rugged Shark dorsal fin and engineered to clean the toughest salt, dirt, and outdoor grime. These mess-free, portable products leverage the patented SneakERASERStechnology for maximum effectiveness.“Rugged Shark was built for the elements-and now we're making it effortless for our customers to keep their footwear adventure-ready,” said Kristy Yvars, Vice President of Licensing & Marketing at The SG Companies.“We're thrilled to collaborate with FTI Brands, whose proven technology and innovation perfectly complement Rugged Shark.”SG acquired Rugged Shark in 2009 and has since evolved the brand into the outdoor lifestyle brand it is today. With over $100 million in retail sales, Rugged Shark continues to expand into new categories while staying true to its roots in durability, comfort, and all-terrain versatility. You can learn more about Rugged Shark at Ruggedshark.Founded by long-time friends Chris Pavlica and Kevin Consolo, FTI Brands launched SneakERASERS with the goal of creating fast, effective solutions for keeping sneakers clean. What began as a clever product born from late-night brainstorming has grown into a nationally recognized brand, featured on Shark Tank and now sold in major retailers across the country. With this latest partnership, FTI Brands continues to expand its footprint across categories and into licensed collaborations.“We're excited to partner with The SG Companies and support Rugged Shark's loyal customers with our innovative cleaning technology,” said Kevin Consolo, Co-Founder of FTI Brands.“Rugged Shark shoes are built for the elements, and now consumers will have a tailor-made solution to keep their footwear looking and performing its best.”The new product line will debut with two Rugged Shark cleaning items, both featuring the iconic dorsal-fin shape and optimized for use on marine and outdoor footwear. Designed for convenience and performance, they'll offer consumers a simple way to maintain their shoes after any activity-from the backyard to the backcountry.This collaboration highlights both companies' commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and products that enhance active lifestyles.

