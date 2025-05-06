Action Services Group Unveils Life Safety Lighting Solutions For Emergency Preparedness

Action Services Group Logo

GLEN MILLS,, PA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Action Services Group , a national leader in commercial lighting, electrical, and signage solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its Life Safety Lighting Services, a critical new offering designed to help businesses meet code compliance, enhance occupant safety, and ensure business continuity in the event of power outages or emergencies.

With increased scrutiny around OSHA, NFPA, and local fire code requirements, businesses across the U.S. are seeking reliable partners to implement and maintain compliant emergency lighting systems. Action Services Group's Life Safety Lighting Services provide end-to-end support, from audits and inspections to installation, testing, and ongoing maintenance, tailored to meet the evolving needs of commercial facilities, including big box retailers, hospitality, warehousing, and more.

The launch follows a growing demand for facility solutions that go beyond standard lighting maintenance. Many organizations overlook the importance of regular functional testing and proper placement of emergency fixtures, both of which are central to Action Services Group's service model.

"Emergency lighting isn't just about compliance, it's about keeping people safe when it matters most," said Ted Stouch, CEO of Action Services Group. "With our new Life Safety Lighting division, we're providing our clients with peace of mind that their systems are fully operational and compliant, backed by our national footprint and proven expertise in commercial lighting."

Why Companies Are Pulling Life Safety Lighting from General Life Safety Vendors

More businesses are choosing to separate their Life Safety Lighting from bundled life safety services, recognizing the value of having lighting-specific experts handle these critical systems. Unlike traditional life safety vendors, who primarily focus on fire prevention, Action Services Group dispatches licensed electricians with specialized expertise in emergency and exit lighting. This ensures that every inspection, test, and repair is performed by professionals who understand the nuances of lighting technology and compliance. With Action Services Group, clients benefit from a streamlined, all-in-one service: from 90-minute push-button testing to maintenance, replacements, warranty management, and more, all performed efficiently in a single visit.

Our Key Life Safety Lighting Offerings Include:

.Emergency and exit light inspection, testing, and reporting

.Battery pack and bulb replacement services

.Scheduled maintenance programs for ongoing code compliance

.Installation and retrofit of emergency lighting systems

.Nationwide service coverage and rapid response

With decades of experience in commercial facility management, Action Services Group continues to evolve its offerings to meet the urgent needs of today's business environment, ensuring facility managers, safety officers, and building owners have a trusted partner in safety-critical systems.

About Action Services Group

Action Services Group is a national provider of lighting, electrical, and signage services, specializing in turnkey solutions for commercial and industrial facilities. With a focus on safety, compliance, and energy efficiency, the company partners with organizations across diverse industries to deliver customized, cost-effective facility solutions. To learn more, visit .

