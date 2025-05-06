Premise Health Honored As A 5 Star Employer By VETS Indexes

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health has been recognized as a 5 Star Employer by the VETS Indexes Employer Awards for its strong commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community. The "5 Star Employer" distinction is the highest one possible in the Employer Awards.

Premise Health, the leading direct healthcare provider for employers and unions, formalized its military program for veterans, military spouses, National Guard and Reservists in 2016. The program previously received VETS Indexes' 3 and 4 Star designations in 2023 and 2024 respectively. The new 5 Star recognition is the direct result of the organization's alignment to support its military-connected community according to its mission of helping people get, stay, and be well.

"This recognition by VETS Indexes represents an organization-wide effort to ensure that Premise is a place where the military community is respected, understood and truly valued," said Premise's Military Program Manager Matt Watkins.

"We're honored to receive this designation. It's a reflection of the commitment, care and hard work that Premise team members demonstrate daily, whether it's in support of veterans, military spouses or the broader military-connected community."

Recipients of the Employer Award were announced during this year's Employing U.S. Vets Conference on April 10. VETS Indexes, a national leader in veteran employer evaluation, reported a record application year with Premise joining a select group of organizations to receive this distinction. Applicants included large and small employers, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, and institutions of higher education.

The VETS Indexes Employer Awards program is the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers. This in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers' policies, practices, and outcomes regarding the recruitment, hiring, development, retention, and support of military-connected team members.

Premise and its military program provide dedicated resources for military-connected team members and applicants, including an ombudsman program, flexible work options, team member resource groups, mentorship programs, and extensive internal support from top-level executives to frontline leaders.

Externally, Premise partners with veteran-focused organizations across the nation in its effort to support the career advancement of veterans and their families, such as Hiring Our Heroes, Military Spouse Employment Partners, the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University, and INvets (Indiana).

"Premise Health has demonstrated exceptional support for veterans and the military-connected community, earning the organization one of the most prestigious awards possible in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program," said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes.

About Premise Health

Premise Health serves large organizations and their people with exceptional healthcare. It partners with commercial and municipal employers, health plans, unions, and tribes, serving millions of members at more than 800 wellness centers in 46 states and Guam.

Premise's mission is to help people get, stay, and be well. With more than 30 types of care, it provides easy access to amazing member experiences that improve health and lower healthcare costs.

Premise is the leading direct healthcare company and one of the largest digital providers in the country. For more information, visit .

