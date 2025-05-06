123Invent Inventor Develops New Character/Activity For Halloween (BRA-8 )

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique and mischievous little skeleton character/toy that is a friend to children but also likes to play harmless and playful Halloween tricks," said an inventor, from Woodend, QLD, Australia, "so I invented the Skelfie. My design allows parents and children to have fun all month long leading up to Halloween, discovering and delighting in Skelfie's Halloween antics, tricks and treats throughout the home or neighborhood."

The invention provides an entertaining character/activity to help children and families celebrate the month of October leading up to Halloween. In doing so, it would provide added fun and joy. It also enhances creativity, and it offers a seasonal alternative to the similar Christmas character/activity. Additionally, the invention features a festive, fun, and innocent design that is easy to display and use so it is ideal for families with children.

The Skelfie is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Kylie- Anne Davies at 043-280-8620 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

