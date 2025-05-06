Boston-Area Batteries Plus Powers Up Emergency Preparedness With Backup Battery Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Most of Shea's top partnerships rely on his services for backup battery power to the systems built to protect people, property, and data. Shea finds himself powering even the most critical industries, including police and fire communications, as well as hospitals – some of which require as many as 20 industrial-scale generators to provide electricity during power outages.

"Battery power might be behind the scenes, but it's critically necessary to be prepared with a backup option. In fact, some hospitals won't even allow a surgery to move forward if there isn't a properly operating generator back up in place," said Shea. "Power loss can happen in an instant and there's no room for downtime when public safety is on the line. Our batteries are a silent partner in that equation."

Supporting the Healthcare Industry

Shea is particularly proud of his work supplying backup solutions for area hospitals and assisted living facilities, even providing battery needs for medical mobility equipment like electric wheelchairs.

"In the healthcare world, battery failure isn't just inconvenient – it's dangerous and can put lives at risk," said Shea. "Whether it's for a wheelchair, a vital piece of equipment, or emergency lighting, the people in healthcare who rely on those batteries can't afford any disruption. It's one of the most meaningful parts of what we do."

Protecting the Home

The demand for power resilience isn't limited to municipal and public services. Shea points out that every home has become its own micro-infrastructure hub, especially with the rise of remote work, smart homes, and complex car electronics. Everyday consumers are realizing the need for reliable backup systems, such as sump pump backup batteries to protect basements from water damage.

"Between Boston's home prices and aging housing stock, even minor water damage to a basement can significantly threaten property value," continued Shea. "It's why some insurance companies are now requiring homeowners to install battery backups on sump pumps. Meaning, if your basement floods and you didn't have a backup battery installed, you could be denied a claim for flooding."

Even beyond basements, backup batteries are also essential for:



Home security systems

Garage doors

Fiber-optic internet systems Home office UPS (uninterruptable power supply) units, like surge protectors

While the weather may be unpredictable, Shea's mission remains steady: helping provide his community with vital backup resources to stay prepared, powered and protected.

Batteries Plus has over 730 locations open in 47 states and Puerto Rico. To find a location near you, visit: . For more on business solutions and to set up a business account with Batteries Plus, please visit /business-interest .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS BUSINESS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's premiere power solution for any size business. With unlimited products, services and expertise designed to meet the needs of America's businesses delivered through a local touch at any one of its 730+ stores nationwide, Batteries Plus is the best-in-class partner for all B2B power needs. For more information on Batteries Plus Business's capabilities, visit /business-interest .

Media Contact: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 264

SOURCE Batteries Plus