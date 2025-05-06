Private Advisor Group Announces Lower Pricing And Welcomes New Strategists To Wealthsuite

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group , one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, announced two significant enhancements to its investment management platform, WealthSuite: adopting a no-transaction-fee (NTF) structure to lower pricing and adding two new investment strategists.

Effective since April, the change to a NTF structure reduces overall costs associated with managing client portfolios and has facilitated lower platform pricing. This strategic move aligns with the company's commitment to providing high-value cost-effective services for advisors.

Additionally, WealthSuite will expand its lineup to include two new strategists: State Street Global Advisors and LoCorr Funds. These additions will offer a wider range of investment models, enhancing portfolio diversification options available to advisors.

"WealthSuite's move to an NTF structure and the addition of new strategists are significant strides toward broadening the services we provide to our advisors, helping them meet a diverse range of client needs more efficiently and affordably," said James Sullivan , Private Advisor Group's Head of Advisor Advocacy & Technology.

State Street Global Advisors offers bespoke ETF model portfolios aligned to five investment objectives -aggressive growth, growth, growth with income, income with moderate growth, and income with capital preservation - managed by the same team that manages money for central banks, pensions, endowments, and other large institutions.

"Our ETF model portfolios are designed to pursue a range of investment outcomes, and we are committed to providing financial advisors with tailored strategies that align with their clients' needs and objectives," said Allison Bonds Mazza , Senior Managing Director, Head of Intermediary at State Street Global Advisors.

The LoCorr Funds models blend active and passive mutual funds and ETFs to create alternative investment portfolios tailored to three investment objectives-growth, income, and preservation-that serve as a complement to existing equity and fixed income allocations.

"Our alternative investment models are designed with a focus on risk mitigation, offering access to a diversified return stream for advisors looking to hedge equity risk in today's volatile and uncertain markets," said Kevin Kinzie , CEO of LoCorr Funds.

Since its launch in October 2022, WealthSuite has been an efficiency driver for advisors seeking to improve the investor experience. The competitively priced, multi-custodian and open architecture platform offers various investment strategies such as bespoke mutual fund, ETF, and blended mutual fund/ETF model portfolios, along with custom indexing and tax-optimized solutions delivered through a separately managed account structure.

Private Advisor Group will continue to evaluate and expand its available solutions with a focus on providing a differentiated experience for both advisors and investors.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $35.2 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies positioned to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and to inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession, and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top 10 registered investment advisory firm every year since 2019.

* Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based on factors such as assets managed, technology spend, staff diversity, and succession planning. Investor experience and returns are not considered in this evaluation. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's for inclusion in the ranking. Barron's ranking was given on September 16, 2024 based on data from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. This ranking is not indicative of future performance.

There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns or outperform a non-diversified portfolio. Diversification does not protect against market risk.

Alternative investments may not be suitable for all investors and should be considered as an investment for the risk capital portion of the investor's portfolio. The strategies employed in the management of alternative investments may accelerate the velocity of potential losses.

Media Inquiries:

Madison Vance

JConnelly

[email protected]

973-349-8239

SOURCE Private Advisor Group

