Surgepays To Host First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call On Tuesday, May 13Th

BARTLETT, Tenn., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG ) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a wireless and point-of-sale technology company, will release its first quarter 2025 financial results, after the close of trading on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. On the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET, management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" surgepay , or by registering at the following link: SurgePays First Quarter Earnings Conference Call .

Telephone access to the call will be available at 877-545-0523 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 973-528-0016 (outside the US). Participant access code is 877643.

A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call until May 27, 2025. To access the replay, please dial 877-481-4010 (in the U.S.) or 919-882-2331 (outside the US). Replay passcode is 52439.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a wireless and fintech company focused on delivering mobile connectivity and financial services to underserved communities. As both a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) and mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE), SurgePays operates its own wireless brand while also providing back-end infrastructure, including provisioning and billing, to other wireless providers. The Company's proprietary point-of-sale platform is used nationwide in thousands of retail locations, enabling SIM activations, top-ups, and digital financial services. SurgePays is built to scale and uniquely positioned to grow across both retail and wholesale wireless channels. Visit for more information.

SOURCE SurgePays

