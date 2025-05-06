123Invent Inventor Develops GPS Tracking System For School Bus Trips (CTK-1669)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved GPS tracking system specifically for school bus trips," said an inventor, from Mertzon, Texas, "so I invented the BUZ CONNEX. My design ensures only the parents and guardians of the students can track the bus location to know where their children are and when they'll return for timely pickup at the school."

The invention provides an improved GPS system for educators and students on bus trips. In doing so, it ensures parents and guardians are aware of the child's ETA on a school trip. As a result, it helps keep students safe, and it provides added peace of mind. Additionally, the invention features an innovative design that is easy to use.

BUZ CONNEX is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Maricelda Davis at 325-617-3164 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

