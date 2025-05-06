Mission Darknesstm Launches First-Ever Charge Preserve Evidence Bag For Digital Forensics And Law Enforcement

Charge Preserve Evidence Bag

- Ryan JudySANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mission Darkness TM, a leader in advanced forensic evidence preservation solutions, today announced the launch of its newest innovation: the Mission DarknessTM Charge Preserve Evidence Bag - a first-of-its-kind solution enabling investigators to charge and preserve seized electronic devices without compromising physical or digital evidence.This patent-pending evidence bag is designed for law enforcement, military, and digital forensic professionals who face increasing challenges in securing mobile devices during investigations. By combining a hermetically sealed enclosure with an integrated USB power connection, the Charge Preserve Evidence Bag allows users to charge, preserve, and store mobile devices such as phones or tablets, supporting USB-C, Micro-USB, and Lightning connections.“The Charge Preserve Evidence Bag solves a critical challenge in electronic evidence collection: maintaining DNA integrity while keeping devices powered for forensic extraction,” said Joshua Lee, Police Sergeant, Human Exploitation and Trafficking, Mesa (Arizona) Police.“With its seamless design, officers can securely place electronic evidence inside, connect the included charging cable, and seal the bag-eliminating cross-contamination risks without sacrificing functionality.”How It Works:.Devices are placed inside the bag and connected to the internal USB cable..The bag is hermetically sealed, creating a contamination-proof environment..External power or data extraction tools connect via USB, allowing uninterrupted charging or evidence acquisition.For signal isolation, the Charge Preserve Evidence Bag can be inserted into a Mission Darkness Charge & Shield Faraday Bag, ensuring full wireless signal blocking while still enabling power delivery through a shielded filter.Digital evidence is more vital than ever in modern investigations, yet traditional methods often leave seized devices vulnerable to battery loss, remote wiping, or physical contamination. The Charge Preserve Evidence Bag bridges the gap between physical evidence preservation and digital security, providing:.Full physical integrity for forensic evidence (including DNA, fingerprints, and bodily fluids).Real-time device charging to prevent loss of access to critical data.Complete signal isolation (when paired with a Faraday bag) to prevent remote tampering“Maintaining a device's battery life is essential for accessing crucial evidence,” said Ryan Judy, CEO, Mission DarknessTM.“We developed the Charge Preserve Evidence Bag to eliminate the difficult trade-off between preserving evidence and maintaining digital access. Now, investigators can do both - securely and seamlessly.”The Charge Preserve Evidence Bag is available as a 10-bag kit, complete with a protective storage binder and extension cables for connecting external power sources. This all-in-one format ensures that field and lab teams can easily deploy and manage the collection of digital evidence without risking the chain of custody.For more information on the Mission DarknessTM Charge Preserve Evidence Bag, visit .About Mission DarknessTMMission DarknessTM is a leading provider of high-performance signal-blocking Faraday bags, evidence collection tools, and digital forensic solutions. Trusted by law enforcement, military, and security professionals worldwide, Mission DarknessTM products are designed to protect and preserve digital evidence in the field and beyond.

