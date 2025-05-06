Fossils, Mammoths, And Prehistoric Marvels Up For Auction In The U.K. On May 13: Open To U.S. Bidders

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Set within a 16th-century manor once renovated by Buckingham Palace architect John Nash and now owned by artist and collector James Perkins, the auction draws deeply from the region's prehistoric terrain. Perkins, dubbed UK's "rave king" for hosting parties attended by Madonna, Kate Moss, and Bono, has transformed the estate with a rare collection of prehistoric treasures.

Perkins, known for turning historic estates into modern-day cabinets of curiosities, presents this collection as a celebration of Earth's ancient past and an opportunity to acquire museum-worthy pieces that rarely come to market.

Wolfgang Grulke, the world-renowned fossil hunter, shares, "This catalogue brings to the forefront a selection of truly remarkable pieces, each one representing a unique chapter in the history of life on Earth."

For lovers of the rare and remarkable, this is a dream sale. Highlights from the catalog include :

Natural History Highlights Include:

A Mammoth Discovery

A well-preserved, complete woolly mammoth skeleton spanning over 10 feet high, is the crown jewel of the auction and a once-in-a-generation opportunity for paleontology collectors. (Starting bids $250,000–$380,000; Lot 142)

"The King of the Jurassic Sea"

Two Ichthyosaur specimens stand out for their exceptional preservation and visual impact. The ichthyosaur, an extinct marine reptile, was among the first fossils to be scientifically discovered and described in Europe. (Starting bids $150,000–$230,000, Lot 57)

Extinct Giants

A massive "Irish Deer" skull with nearly 8-foot wide antlers comes from an extinct species of deer that once roamed Eurasia during the Pleistocene. The last known populations of this species are believed to have survived in Western Russia until approximately 7,700 years ago. (Starting bids $20,000–$26,000; Lot 143)

Fossilized Elegance

Approximately 50 million years ago, much of North America, up through Alaska, was blanketed by tropical forest. From Wyoming, bidders will have access to a highly rare and exquisite fossilized palm frond , which grew during a time when the Rocky Mountains were still forming (Starting bids $20,000–$33,300; Lot 155)



These pieces reflect both scientific significance and visual grandeur, attracting interest from collectors, museums, and natural history lovers worldwide.

U.S. bidders can place online bids at Dreweatts . Bidding opens Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 5:30 AM EST . Early viewing is recommended-several of these rare pieces are expected to draw international attention.

About Dreweatts

Dreweatts auction house was established in 1759 and is one of the foremost auction houses in the UK. It comprises 22 specialist departments ranging from Fine Art (Old Master Paintings, British & European Pictures, Modern & Contemporary art), Jewellery and Watches, Silver, Wine, Books and Manuscripts, British & European Ceramics & Glass, Modern Design & Decorative Art, Ephemera, Furniture, House Sales & Collections, Clocks, Barometers and Scientific Instruments, Asian Ceramics and Works of Art. It holds regular specialist sales from a highly qualified expert team, totalling more than 70 sales per year, including curated Interiors sales, single-owner collections, and house sales.

