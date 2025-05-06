Keurig® Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Price Lock Event
BURLINGTON, Mass., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prices change, yours won't. This month, Keurig is offering something truly extraordinary: the joy of reassurance in every cup. Keurig has launched its first-ever "Price Lock Event," a limited time, 30-day window where new auto-delivery subscribers can lock in their K-Cup® pod prices through the end of 2025 for purchases exclusively on Keurig. This means no price hikes, no surprises - just peace-of-mind savings, an unmatched selection of 500+ varieties, unbeatable value and unparalleled convenience you can count on.
Due to macroeconomic conditions, coffee bean prices have surged significantly in recent months - but the Price Lock Event offers auto-delivery subscribers the opportunity to rest easy, knowing that market fluctuations won't impact their wallet.
The Price Lock Event runs from April 23 through May 23 . There's no commitment required; consumers can skip, swap, or cancel anytime. Best of all, locked-in pricing means protection from future increases, but if prices drop, subscribers still get the lowest rate.
Details of the Price Lock Event:
-
New Subscribers: Shoppers who sign up for auto-delivery today will save 25% and lock in their discounted price through the end of the year. This is a rare opportunity to secure your favorite coffee at a price that won't change, no matter what happens in the market.
No Brewer? No Problem. Keurig® Starter Kits Have You Covered: For those new to Keurig, the brand is introducing an unbeatable entry purchase commitment. For just $49.99 , consumers can get one of Keurig's three most premium brewers (K-Cafe SMART, K Supreme Plus SMART, or K Supreme SMART) with 25% off every order and locked-in beverage pricing. This requires the purchase of 32 boxes of beverages over 12 months, an exceptional value for coffee lovers.
Flexible, No-Commitment Convenience: Subscribers can skip, swap, or cancel anytime . And with price lock protection, they'll never pay more but will still benefit if prices go down.
"With The Price Lock Event, we're not just offering a promotion-we're offering peace of mind," said Mark Gerner, VP of Keurig at Keurig. "We believe everyone deserves coffee they love; at a price they can count on. This is our way of delivering consistency and care in every cup."
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP ) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of more than $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including carbonated soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Peñafiel®, Snapple®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, GHOST®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 29,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit and follow us @KeurigDrPepper on LinkedIn and Instagram.
