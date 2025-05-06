Cafex To Deliver Robust Enterprise-Class Solution For AI Data Governance And Compliance

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CafeX announced expansion of its CafeX AI private infrastructure with a comprehensive, enterprise-grade solution for organizations to add data governance and compliance capabilities to their AI-enabled solutions built on the CafeX Platform. In addition, CafeX is also pleased to announce partner services to assist customers to implement robust data management and regulatory compliance frameworks for a unified approach to address the critical challenges of deploying AI in regulated industries.

As organizations increasingly adopt AI to drive innovation and efficiency, the need for robust data governance and compliance frameworks has become paramount. This partnership will enable businesses to leverage the power of AI while adhering to stringent regulatory requirements, mitigating risks, and maintaining trust.

"We are excited to provide data governance capabilities as part of CafeX and offer a holistic approach with partners such as Adaptive Analytics," said Ali Shadman, Chief Strategy Officer at CafeX. "Adaptive Analytics's deep understanding of data governance and compliance, combined with CafeX's secure AI platform, will provide our customers with the confidence and tools they need to deploy intelligent solutions responsibly and effectively across a wide range of automation scenarios."

With CafeX, organizations are able to build and deploy AI in complex automation scenarios across key industry verticals:



Financial Services: Enable the development and deployment of AI solutions for tasks such as product and offering management, automated approval workflows, and customer service, while adhering to strict financial regulations and ensuring data privacy.

Healthcare Administration: Facilitate the use of AI in areas like claims management, certification management, and pre-authorizations, while complying with healthcare regulations and protecting sensitive patient information.

Secure Manufacturing: Support the implementation of AI for applications such as predictive maintenance, quality control, and supply chain optimization, while ensuring the security and integrity of sensitive manufacturing data and processes. Government: Provide a foundation for government agencies to leverage AI for tasks like citizen services, public safety, and infrastructure management, while adhering to data privacy laws and ethical guidelines.

With collaboration with partners such as Adaptive Analytics, CafeX can now assist customers in addressing critical elements for enterprise AI deployments, including:



End-to-End Data Governance: Comprehensive capabilities for data lineage, metadata management, and data quality assurance.

Regulatory Compliance: Automated compliance checks and reporting to meet industry-specific regulations.

Security and Privacy: Robust security features, including access controls, auditing, and privacy-preserving techniques.

Explainable AI (XAI): Tools and techniques to ensure AI decision-making processes are transparent and auditable. Scalability and Performance: Enterprise-grade infrastructure to support the deployment of AI solutions at scale.

"Adaptive is committed to helping organizations harness the full potential of their data while maintaining the highest standards of governance and compliance," said Jeff Goins, Executive Director of Adaptive Analytics. "This collaboration with CafeX aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are confident that our combined expertise will deliver significant value to customers building robust and compliant AI solutions."

About CafeX

CafeX ( ) transforms digital operations with AI-powered experiences, seamlessly integrating with your existing systems to deliver intelligent, adaptive solutions that drive efficiency, enhance decision-making, and improve stakeholder engagement. As a pioneer in AI Experience Transformation, our comprehensive, integrated suite of AI-powered capabilities enables business-critical innovations in regulated, compliance-focused industries demanding secure, reliable operations.

About Adaptive Analytics

Adaptive ( ) is a global provider of data management and regulatory compliance solutions. Adaptive helps businesses across various industries to effectively govern their data, mitigate risks, and meet evolving regulatory requirements leveraging its robust AI governance platform built on open standards.

More information about the CafeX Platform can be found at cafex .

SOURCE CAFEX COMMUNICATIONS INC.

