Gameway Appoints TRG As Agency Of Record

New partnership aims to level up Gameway's presence in travel hubs nationwide

DALLAS, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gameway, the world's first premium video game lounge for airports, has named TRG its new brand advertising agency. TRG will be responsible for creative, media, brand strategy, and the revamp of the brand's website.

Founded by husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Emma and Jordan Walbridge of Grapevine, Texas, Gameway's mission is to make the traveling and airport experience more entertaining. If travelers have time to kill before their flights, they can enjoy a first-class video game experience in a welcoming and comfortable space instead of waiting at a gate. Gameway lounges offer a wide selection of games spanning multiple genres and systems.

"Gameway was born from unbridled creativity and bravery, which are traits found in our own DNA. It feels like a perfect cultural match. We couldn't be more thrilled about our partnership and the incredible opportunity to help build and grow this brand," said TRG brand management principal Erin Sutton.

Gameway launched in Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and has since grown to seven lounges in five national airports, with four more coming soon. The brand plans to expand to airports around the globe, significantly redefining the airport experience.

"We were exhaustive and thorough in our search for the perfect agency partner," said Emma Walbridge. "TRG showed an authentic enthusiasm about our vision, and we are thrilled at the opportunity to grow this brand together."

About Gameway

Gameway is the world's first premium video game lounge located in airports across the United States. Based on how much time you have until your next flight, you can enjoy a first-class video game experience to make time fly by. They currently have seven video game lounges in five airports, with four more lounges coming soon.

About TRG

Founded in 1976, TRG has a five-decade winning streak of building iconic brands. Orkin. Chick-fil-A. Ram. Motel 6. Charles Schwab. The Home Depot. Our greatest successes are tied to some of America's most memorable stories, while our own story is one of results, respect, and award-winning work. We consider ourselves more than marketers – we're in the memory-making business. More than activations and ads, more than media plans, TRG creates long-lasting memories in the minds of consumers that, overnight and over time, move markets. Fiercely independent since our founding, we push ourselves daily, bravely, and freely without distant boards or outside agendas. Find or follow the agency @TRG or @TRGCreativity .

