Great Speech’S Virtual Speech Therapy Services Now Available To Health Plan Members Accessing Claritev’S National PPO Networks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Speech , a national leader in virtual speech therapy, is proud to announce a new agreement with Claritev, formerly known as MultiPlan (NYSE:CTEV), a technology and data insights company focused on making healthcare more affordable, transparent and fair for all. This network participation agreement marks a major step forward in expanding access to high-quality, convenient, and personalized speech therapy services for individuals and families nationwide.

Great Speech's innovative teletherapy services will now be available to health plan members accessing Claritev's MultiPlan and PHCS Networks. The initiative aims to eliminate traditional barriers to care-such as geography, mobility, and provider shortages-by connecting patients with certified speech-language pathologists from the comfort of their homes.

“We are thrilled to join Claritev's PPO networks as a participating provider,” said Avivit Ben-Aharon, M.S. Ed., CCC-SLP, Founder and Clinical Director of Great Speech.“Our shared commitment to improving patient outcomes and broadening access to care will allow us to bring transformative speech therapy to even more individuals who need it.”

Great Speech's evidence-based virtual therapy model has supported patients with a wide range of communication challenges-from articulation and fluency to cognitive and social communication disorders. The platform's HIPAA-compliant interface, flexible scheduling, and individualized programs make it an ideal solution for patients of all ages.

Great Speech's participation in Claritev's expansive provider networks will help reduce out-of-pocket costs for patients and promote long-term engagement in therapy.

About Great Speech

Founded in 2014, Great Speech is the pioneer and national leader in virtual speech therapy. The company is committed to delivering accessible, results-driven care through a network of highly qualified speech-language pathologists. Great Speech serves children, adults, and seniors, and partners with health plans, employers, and providers nationwide.

About Claritev

Claritev, formerly known as MultiPlan, is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on delivering affordability, transparency and quality to the U.S. healthcare system. Led by a team of deeply experienced associates, data scientists and innovators, Claritev provides cutting-edge solutions and services fueled by over 40 years of claims processing expertise. Claritev leverages world-class technology and AI to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability and price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design in healthcare. By developing purpose-built solutions that support all key stakeholders - including payors, employers, patients, providers and third parties - Claritev is dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Claritev serves more than 700 healthcare payors, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit claritev.com .

MEDIA

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing

...

201-641-1911x14