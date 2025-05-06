New Report: Beer Industry Is A Cornerstone Of Local Economies, Supporting More Than 2.4 Million American Jobs Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. beer industry generates $471 billion in economic activity annually

WASHINGTON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute and the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) unveiled their biennial Beer Serves America report, underscoring the immense economic impact of the American brewing industry. The study reveals that the U.S. beer industry supports 2.42 American million jobs, drives a staggering $471 billion in economic activity and contributes $58 billion in taxes. A staple of American culture, beer also remains a powerhouse for local economies, supporting small businesses, farmers, truck drivers and restaurants – helping communities to thrive.

The U.S. beer industry supports well-paying jobs in every congressional district, with retail and brewing job wages landing above the national average. Additionally, every dollar invested in the beer industry generates an additional $2.31 in the U.S. economy.

"The beer industry's economic footprint extends far beyond production and sales-it drives innovation across supply chains and sustains life-long careers underscoring, the importance of policies that support beer and its outsized impact on our economy," said Brian Crawford, Beer Institute's president and CEO . "As consumer demand evolves, the industry continues to adapt, ensuring stable employment and economic contributions in communities nationwide."

Beer doesn't just go from grain to glass-Americans across the nation ensure its delivery and enjoyment. Nearly 135,000 distribution jobs help keep 950,000 retail jobs thriving with freshly packaged beers from the brewers' tanks.

“Beer Serves America demonstrates the incredible success of the beer industry that provides good jobs and significant economic activity in communities across the country,” said Craig Purser, president and CEO of the National Beer Wholesalers Association .“The beer industry is a true American success story, with 135,000 beer distribution professionals proudly joining their industry partners to deliver economic growth while providing the world's safest, most competitive beer marketplace.”

In total, beer supports:



More than 43,000 U.S. farming and agricultural jobs, which is almost 1.6% of all agricultural jobs in America.

Nearly 77,000 American manufacturing jobs support the production of beer. The most American jobs among beverage alcohol (41%).

“Beer is an economic powerhouse. The beer industry employs more and generates more economic output than any other segment of beverage alcohol,” stated Andrew Heritage, chief economist at Beer Institute. “Beer supports jobs across the entire supply chain-from the farmers who grow barley and hops, to the brewers who craft it, to the distributors who deliver it to the places where we enjoy it. This economic impact is made possible because Americans consistently choose beer as their favorite alcohol beverage.”

Lester Jones, vice president of analytics and chief economist at NBWA added :“While the national economy sees highs and lows, the beer industry is a steady, reliable source of jobs and economic activity for communities throughout the country. When you crack open your favorite cold one, you're supporting the beer industry that consistently contributes about 1.6 percent of Gross Domestic Product and employs more than 2.4 million people. That is a truly remarkable contribution year after year, and certainly worth raising a glass to.”

Beer Serves America is a biennial report, conducted by John Dunham & Associates, outlining the economic contributions, jobs and taxes the beer industry provides in every state and congressional district. The complete study, including state-by-state and congressional district breakdowns of economic contributions is available at:

