Author And Christian Weight Loss Coach Offers Faith-Based Approach As Ozempic And Mounjaro Trend In Weight Loss Culture

- Kristy McCammonSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Ozempic, Mounjaro, and other GLP-1 medications gain traction as popular weight-loss aids, author and Christian weight loss coach Kristy McCammon is offering a different path-one built on faith, not injections. After decades of battling binge eating, McCammon lost 100 pounds by surrendering her struggles to God. Today, she helps thousands of women find freedom through a grace-filled, biblically grounded approach.With a growing social media community of more than 700,000 followers, McCammon has become a trusted voice for Christian women navigating food addiction, emotional eating, and the deeper heart issues that diet culture often overlooks.“When we use food to avoid pain or gain control, it only keeps us stuck,” McCammon says.“The turning point for me was letting go of the need to fix it myself-and learning to trust God instead.”To guide women on that journey, McCammon leads the 60 Day Surrender Challenge-a step-by-step course focused on breaking the binge cycle through biblical boundaries, practical tools, and community support. The current session is open through May 19.More information is available at .About Kristy McCammonKristy McCammon is a Christian wife, mom, speaker, and coach who struggled with food addiction for years before discovering the power of food boundaries. She lost 100 pounds and created the Life Unbinged program to help others break free from food struggles for good. Through her social media platforms, she continues to inspire and equip others with practical, faith-based tools for lasting success.

