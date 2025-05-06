New Inspirational Book By Business Success Expert Angela Weber Shows How To Overcome Trauma In Your Life

Big Red Door

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In her book, "Behind The Big Red Door, From Trauma To Success–Personally, Professionally , and Spiritually" (2025, Indie Books International ), published today, Angela Webber shares the pain of a traumatic childhood and how her ability to overcome it made her the customer service professional that she became.“I learned my hardships were mine, and they were for a purpose,” Webber explains.“Knowing this, I was able to apply them, and the heavy spirit deep inside me began to lighten.”No matter what challenge arises, Webber believes we must try our hardest to keep control of the emotions that arise, keeping the emotions within us neatly organized and in place so when the occasion arises, we are ready with our best response.“Life is always in balance, from personal to business and spiritual,” says Webber.“We need the compass of all three to guide us in the right direction so that we can not only be successful ourselves but also bring as many with us as possible.”Webber, a customer service consultant, believes success in serving customers starts with the desire to be more than you ever believed you could be.Using the concept of a seesaw, in her book Webber presents her“five degrees of a customer” concept to describe what needs to be in balance as follows:First degree: These customers are those who are in your space-the people, pets, and plants you live with in your home. They dwell among you and rely on you in some ways for survival; you are their companion, overseer, and, in some cases, care provider. These people populate the lower left side of the seesaw and are balanced by those in the lower right side (fifth degree).Second degree: These are customers made up of the extended family, friends, and community you socialize with. While these individuals do not have direct demands for you on an ongoing basis, we spend a good amount of time with them, thinking of them and, in some cases, supporting them in their endeavors.Third degree: This customer is ourselves standing in the middle of the fulcrum. We must learn to see ourselves as customers served by another business or service provider. It is important to ensure that we are good customers when we are serving and being served. There will be moments when we fall short, as will other businesses. We should always extend the grace we wish to receive.Fourth degree: This is where we spend most of our time away from home, building our careers, hopes, and dreams for our future successes. You can build a reputation for taking care of and serving others well; for some, it is getting the education needed to build on other successes or to be the launching place for those first steps.Fifth degree: These are the customers we attract. This is where our light shines, and all the best parts of ourselves should be visible. These customers can come to us by referral or reputation; they may even be customers we have never met before. Considering the balance of the seesaw, we must use degrees one and five as counterweights. We want the ride to be smooth and fun for everyone around us.The words“thank you” are always appropriate when dealing with customers of all five degrees. Only one in nine will call to report something wrong, so admitting failure is not beneficial until you are fully aware that failure occurred. The best response is to thank them for informing us and then digging into the details.Customer service is not an easy profession: employees change jobs on average every 2.73 years.“Experience is key to success,” says Webber,“and learning different styles and standards will assist us as we climb the ladder. Never stop advancing and looking for the next experience.”With today's workforce, gaps in knowledge and technological advances have made it challenging for businesses to stay staffed. Many customer-facing teams have never had or are losing the face-to-face skills needed to interact with the public.The good news is that now that there are so many new options to interact with customers, having all of them available helps a business stand out. From texting to chats and face-to-face, it adds the ability to reach more customers. Having trained staff to meet each type of customer is key.About Indie Books InternationalIndie Books International (Indie Books International) serves as an independent publishing alternative for experts and authorities to help create impact and influence.

Henry DeVries

Indie Books International

+1 619-540-3031

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.