Balachandar Jeganathan Achieved Award-Winning Success In Season 1 Of The 2025 TITAN Business Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The first season of the 2025 TITAN Business Awards has officially concluded, recognizing global business excellence across a wide range of industries. With over 5,000 entries submitted from across 60 countries-including the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Philippines, Canada, China, Germany, India, Singapore, Turkey, and more-this season proved to be a powerful showcase of global business excellence.

The TITAN Business Awards was established to spotlight the achievements of entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large organizations on the international stage. Among the distinguished winners is Balachandar Jeganathan , who has been recognized with the prestigious Platinum Award in Information Technology – AI Automation for his groundbreaking independent research project, "Automated Plasma Cell Segmentation for Multiple Myeloma Diagnosis: A Deep Learning Approach Using a Novel Dataset."

Balachandar Jeganathan, an accomplished professional with over 20 years of experience in software research and development, has driven innovation across the medical device and semiconductor industries. Specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), he is committed to applying advanced technology to real-world challenges, particularly in healthcare diagnostics and manufacturing quality.

As the sole contributor to his award-winning project, Balachandar developed an end-to-end AI pipeline to automate plasma cell segmentation in bone marrow aspirate slides-a critical step in diagnosing multiple myeloma. Leveraging advanced image preprocessing, data augmentation, and a YOLOv8 object detection model, his system enhances diagnostic accuracy and supports pathologists in delivering faster, more consistent evaluations.

His work integrates technical rigor and practical innovation, optimizing model performance and validating outcomes through both metrics and visualizations. A comprehensive research article on his findings is currently in preparation for publication.

Throughout his career, Balachandar has held key roles at ASML, Varian Medical Systems, and Abbott Hematology, leading AI/ML model development, software architecture, and cross-functional collaboration. An IEEE Senior Member, journal reviewer, and STEM fair judge, his contributions span research and industry practice, with publications covering topics from generative adversarial networks to AI-powered medical diagnostics.

The Evaluation Process

Through a blind judging process, each entry was assessed solely on merit, free from bias or external influence, allowing true excellence to shine in alignment with global industry standards. Balachandar Jeganathan's entry stood out for its technical prowess, real-world impact, and potential to advance healthcare diagnostics through AI innovation.

Notable Achievement in the 2025 TITAN Business Awards:

1. Information Technology – AI & Automation

“At TITAN, we celebrate those who don' t just meet expectations-they set new ones,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“We proudly congratulate Balachandar Jeganathan for his vision, determination, and the meaningful impact he has made, as we continue to move the world of business ahead.”

For further information, please contact Balachandar Jeganathan at ....

About Balachandar Jeganathan

Balachandar Jeganathan is a seasoned expert in artificial intelligence, software research, and development, with over two decades of experience spanning the medical device and semiconductor sectors. Holding dual master's degrees in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (Colorado State University, USA) and Computer Science (Annamalai University, India), Balachandar remains deeply committed to shaping the future of AI in critical industries. His award-winning work continues to push the boundaries of technology's role in advancing healthcare, diagnostics, and global innovation.

