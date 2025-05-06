Clear View Advantage Launches Strategic Website Services For New Hampshire Businesses

Amanda McKeen, Owner of Clear View Advantage

Clear View Websites: Affordable. Built Right.

Clear View Advantage, Business Consultant in New Hampshire

New“Clear View Websites” offering challenges industry norms with transparent pricing, long-term support, and built-in visibility tools for small-town success.

- Amanda McKeenLITTLETON, NH, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just months after launching its widely praised Online Reputation Management services, Clear View Advantage is expanding its support for North Country businesses with the launch of Clear View Websites - a new website design and support offering that brings clarity, long-term value, and visibility to rural entrepreneurs.The new service, created by strategist and Clear View Advantage founder Amanda McKeen, disrupts the standard website model by addressing what she calls "the quiet pain points" faced by small-town business owners:High upfront costs that make quality websites inaccessibleLack of clarity around pricing and deliverablesWebsites that look good but don't actually help customers find or trust the businessAccording to a 2024 report by Small Business Majority, nearly half (48%) of small business owners say the biggest factor holding them back from building a website is the lack of time and resources. An additional 36% cite a lack of knowledge as a major barrier-especially among BIPOC and women entrepreneurs. In rural areas, the problem is even more acute."I kept hearing the same thing from clients and community members," said McKeen. "They either couldn't afford a website, or they had one that wasn't doing them any favors. Most local business owners are doing the hard work of showing up for their communities, but their websites weren't showing up for them."Clear View Websites were built to change that.Designed specifically for small businesses in Northern New Hampshire and beyond, Clear View Websites offer:Flat-rate, transparent pricing (no hourly billing or vague proposals)Custom design by professional partners with local rootsStrategic structure for search visibility and online trust from day oneOptional monthly support plans for content updates, photo edits, and security maintenanceMost website packages focus on visuals and leave strategy, visibility, and trust-building as afterthoughts - if they're addressed at all. Clear View Websites flip that approach, putting long-term results at the core of every build.Each site includes search-friendly content structure, clear navigation, and tools to help businesses rank in Google, show up in directories, and earn customer confidence.This new offering builds on McKeen's reputation for systems-first thinking and clarity-driven strategy. After managing global online reputation campaigns at a leading reputation firm, McKeen returned to her roots in the North Country with a mission: to help local businesses be seen, trusted, and found online."A website shouldn't just sit there," McKeen said. "It should support your business long after launch. We're not just handing off a pretty homepage. We're building the foundation for long-term visibility and trust, in a way that's clear and doable."Meeting Business Owners Where They AreClear View Websites are offered in three tiers: Essentials, Growth, and Custom. All tiers include foundational SEO, strategic content structure, and clear navigation to support customer action. Clients can also opt into the Clear View Website Support Plan, which provides ongoing help without needing to master new platforms or pay unpredictable hourly fees.In keeping with the company's mission, the websites are priced to be accessible while still delivering the long-term tools many small businesses lack. McKeen partners with local professional designers to deliver designs that are both beautiful and deeply functional.What Clients Are Saying"In just three weeks, she completely changed how Littleton Fitness shows up online-getting us listed in over 60 top directories, fixing the website experience, and making sure we actually show up at the top of Google searches. And it wasn't just theory or empty promises-she delivers real results," said Mari Myers, owner of Littleton Fitness.Part of a Bigger MovementThis launch comes on the heels of Clear View Advantage's growing momentum in the region. In early 2025, the company launched the White Mountains Directory , a free regional listing platform that now features more than 200 local businesses and nonprofits. That effort revealed just how many small businesses are still flying under the radar online."Visibility isn't just a nice-to-have anymore," McKeen said. "It's a survival tool. With Clear View Websites, I'm offering something that finally bridges the gap between affordability and true strategic impact."Learn More or Get StartedSmall business owners can explore website packages, book a free consult, or learn more about Clear View Advantage services at:About Clear View AdvantageClear View Advantage is a strategic consulting firm based in Littleton, New Hampshire. Founded by Amanda McKeen, the company helps small businesses simplify operations, strengthen online visibility, and create sustainable growth through personalized support. Services include Online Reputation Management, Website Strategy & Design, and regional visibility through the White Mountains Directory.

Amanda M McKeen

Clear View Advantage LLC

+1 603-991-6146

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.