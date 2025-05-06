Eritrea: Integrated Environmental Redressing Project In Emni-Haili Sub-Zone

The integrated environmental redressing project launched in 2021 in Adi-Agua, Emni-Haili sub-zone, is making significant contributions to water and soil conservation, as well as wildlife preservation.

During a visit to the area, Governor of the Southern Region Mr. HabteabTesfatsion was briefed by Mr. Michael Gebreyohannes, the project coordinator, who reported that the project spans approximately 4,000 hectares. Over 45,000 indigenous trees have been planted and are reportedly in good condition.

Mr. Michael also noted that similar projects in the Mai-Mine and Dekemhare sub-zones serve as strong examples of effective conservation efforts that could be emulated elsewhere.

Following the visit, Mr. Habteab held a meeting with experts and local residents to discuss future plans and address ongoing challenges.

Participants of the meeting expressed that they had personally witnessed the positive impact of the project on soil enrichment and wildlife restoration, and affirmed their commitment to ensuring its sustainability.

