Eritrea: Training On Organic Fertilizer And Pesticide Production

A training program on the production of organic fertilizers and pesticides was held in Sawa from 27 April to 3 May for members of the national service training center. The theoretical and practical sessions were organized by the Ministry of Agriculture under the theme“Our Waste is Our Resource.”

Mr. Dermas Siltan, one of the trainers, said the training focused on the production of solid and liquid fertilizers, natural pesticides, and livestock treatment methods, while also addressing the impacts of chemical pesticides. He noted that this training would greatly enhance soil fertility and agricultural productivity.

Lt. Col. Andebrhan Tedros, Chairman of the committee overseeing the program, stressed the importance of utilizing locally available materials for producing organic fertilizers and pesticides.

Trainees, in turn, called for similar training programs to be extended nationwide, for greater control over the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, and for the provision of organic alternatives to farmers at fair prices.

