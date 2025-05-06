Advisory Committee Completes Its Mandate And Submits Final Report To United Nations Support Mission In Libya (UNSMIL)

The Advisory Committee (AC) successfully concluded its work and submitted yesterday to the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) its final report containing options and recommendations to address contentious issues in Libya's current electoral framework.

UNSMIL expresses its gratitude to the Advisory Committee for their professionalism and dedication to this important task, aimed at addressing the aspirations of the Libyan people.

As a next step, UNSMIL will review and assess the recommendations outlined in the report and, in the coming days, will begin consultations with Libyan stakeholders and the wider public to reflect on the proposed options and through those consultations develop a consensus-based political roadmap to facilitate the holding of national elections and unifying institutions. In line with the principle of transparency, UNSMIL intends to publish the executive summary of the AC report.

The AC is an integral part of the inclusive UNSMIL-facilitated, Libyan-led-and-owned political process aimed at resolving the current political deadlock. Established in line with paragraphs 2 and 5 of Security Council resolution 2755 (2024), the AC comprised 20 distinguished Libyan personalities (35% women) with expertise in legal, constitutional, and electoral issues, which the Mission will continue to draw on their expertise and advice as needed.

UNSMIL remains committed to working with all Libyan stakeholders, with the support of the International Community, to advance the political process in a way that preserves stability while addressing the pressing problems facing the country.

