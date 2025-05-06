Swedish Ambassador Bids Farewell To President Ramkalawan At Conclusion Of Tenure

Her Excellency Ms. Caroline Vicini, Ambassador of Sweden to the Republic of Seychelles, paid a farewell courtesy call on President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House today, marking the official end of her four-year diplomatic assignment.

Ambassador Vicini was accompanied by Ms. Camilla Prawitz and Ms. Mutheu Mbondo from the Swedish Embassy. During the meeting, she engaged in a wide-ranging discussions with the Head of State, covering key areas of bilateral and multilateral interest. Topics included climate change, environmental protection, global security concerns, press freedom, human rights, and the upcoming national elections in Seychelles.

President Ramkalawan expressed his sincere appreciation to Ambassador Vicini for her commitment and valuable efforts in deepening the longstanding partnership between Sweden and Seychelles. He acknowledged her contribution to enhancing cooperation across several sectors during her tenure.

As a parting gesture, Ambassador Vicini announced the donation of a collection of books to the Seychelles National Library, presenting a personal copy to President Ramkalawan during the meeting.

Also present were Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde; Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave; Director General for Bilateral Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta;Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Norway and Sweden , Mr. Chrystold Chetty and Third Secretary for Bilateral Affairs, Mr. James Carpin.

