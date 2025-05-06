Blueprint Medicines Is A Fast-Growing Small-Cap Stock

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) %BlueprintMedicines (NASDAQ: $BPMC) is a small-cap stock that is making big strides in the %Biopharmaceutical industry.

The Massachusetts-based company specializes in developing new medicines to treat a variety of diseases.

Blueprint already has successfully brought a medicine to market. Known as “Ayvakit,” it is a prescription medication that treats cancer of the stomach, bowels and esophagus.

Additionally, Blueprint has a robust pipeline of other medications in development, with several in advanced clinical trials.

The company, which is not yet profitable, recently reported its first-quarter financial results.

Blueprint announced a loss of $0.74 U.S. per share, which was an improvement over a loss of $1.32 U.S. per share a year ago.

Quarterly revenues of $149.4 million U.S. were up 55% year-over-year and due almost entirely to sales of Ayvakit.

Blueprint Medicines had cash on hand of $899.8 million U.S. on March 31, 2025, compared with $863.9 million U.S. on Dec. 31, 2024.

While Blueprint’s results missed Wall Street’s targets, the company’s stock rose 11% after the earnings as management gave a bullish outlook for global sales of Ayvakit.

Ayvakit sales increased 61% in Q1 from the same period of 2024. Looking ahead, management now expects to generate $700 million U.S. to $720 million U.S. in global Ayvakit sales in 2025.

Previously, the company forecast sales this year of $680 million U.S. to $710 million U.S. The company expects to achieve Ayvakit annual sales of $2 billion U.S. by 2030.

So far this year, BPMC stock has risen 17%, far outpacing the benchmark S&P 500 index that is down 4% in 2025. Over the past five years, Blueprint’s stock has gained a healthy 72%.

With a market capitalization of $6.58 billion U.S., Blueprint Medicines is a small-cap security, though it is growing at a brisk pace.

The company recently won regulatory approval for a new medication called “Gavreto” that treats lung and thyroid cancer.

As a small biopharmaceutical company, BPMC stock is not without some risks. But the company is succeeding and its stock is responding, making it worth consideration.