Blueprint Medicines Is A Fast-Growing Small-Cap Stock
The Massachusetts-based company specializes in developing new medicines to treat a variety of diseases.
Blueprint already has successfully brought a medicine to market. Known as “Ayvakit,” it is a prescription medication that treats cancer of the stomach, bowels and esophagus.
Additionally, Blueprint has a robust pipeline of other medications in development, with several in advanced clinical trials.
The company, which is not yet profitable, recently reported its first-quarter financial results.
Blueprint announced a loss of $0.74 U.S. per share, which was an improvement over a loss of $1.32 U.S. per share a year ago.
Quarterly revenues of $149.4 million U.S. were up 55% year-over-year and due almost entirely to sales of Ayvakit.
Blueprint Medicines had cash on hand of $899.8 million U.S. on March 31, 2025, compared with $863.9 million U.S. on Dec. 31, 2024.
While Blueprint’s results missed Wall Street’s targets, the company’s stock rose 11% after the earnings as management gave a bullish outlook for global sales of Ayvakit.
Ayvakit sales increased 61% in Q1 from the same period of 2024. Looking ahead, management now expects to generate $700 million U.S. to $720 million U.S. in global Ayvakit sales in 2025.
Previously, the company forecast sales this year of $680 million U.S. to $710 million U.S. The company expects to achieve Ayvakit annual sales of $2 billion U.S. by 2030.
So far this year, BPMC stock has risen 17%, far outpacing the benchmark S&P 500 index that is down 4% in 2025. Over the past five years, Blueprint’s stock has gained a healthy 72%.
With a market capitalization of $6.58 billion U.S., Blueprint Medicines is a small-cap security, though it is growing at a brisk pace.
The company recently won regulatory approval for a new medication called “Gavreto” that treats lung and thyroid cancer.
As a small biopharmaceutical company, BPMC stock is not without some risks. But the company is succeeding and its stock is responding, making it worth consideration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment