Spring Rain Leads Canadian Wheat Farmers To Boost Production

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) %Wheat farmers across Canada’s vast prairie region say they’re optimistic about the 2025 crop year following plentiful spring rains.

Strong rainfall and higher planting intentions are pointing to greater wheat production from Canada this year.

According to the most recent Canadian Drought Monitor report, only 32% of the western prairie region was classified as “abnormally dry” or in a “severe drought.”

That’s down significantly from last year at this time, when 95% of Canada’s prairies was suffering from drought conditions.

Improved rainfall and soil moisture have now brought some much-needed relief to wheat growers, particularly in the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan that have struggled with extreme dryness for several years.

Due to the improved soil conditions, Canadian farmers say they intend to seed 27.5 million acres of wheat for the 2025-26 crop year, up 2.6% from 2024, according to Statistics Canada.

Alberta, which saw the most severe drought conditions in 2024, is expected to see the greatest improvement, with a 6.6% boost in acreage plantings at 8.4 million total acres.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba are expected to maintain steady planting levels at 14.2 million acres and 3.3 million acres, respectively.

Seeding is now underway in early May across much of Canada’s prairies, with farmers focusing on fieldwork and getting their wheat crops planted.

Many growers across Canada continue to hold some old-crop inventory as blending insurance after facing lower crop yields in previous years.

And although improved drought conditions and steady global demand have farmers feeling optimistic, much will depend on future weather conditions in late spring and early summer.

Canadian West Red Spring Wheat is currently selling at an average price of $268.45 per metric ton, down from $293.33 a year ago when drought concerns supported prices.